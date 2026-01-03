TMC Alleges Voter List Errors As Abhishek Banerjee Launches Campaign in Baruipur In West Bengal
At the party’s ‘Ran Sankalp Sabha’ in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee recreated a visual tactic by setting up a ramp at the venue.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
Baruipur: As the West Bengal the assembly elections approach, the All India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, Abhishek Banerjee, has started his election campaign in a unique but predictable style. He had surprised everyone by building a ramp at Brigade Parade Ground before the Lok Sabha elections and having the candidates walk on it. On Thursday, at the 'Ran Sankalp Sabha' in Baruipur East, he followed the same pattern, building a ramp and having three ordinary voters, who are listed as deceased in the SIR (Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls) list, walk on it. These three individuals are very much alive, but their names are currently listed as deceased in the voter list. Their names are Monirul Islam Molla, Harekrishna Giri, and Maya Das.
In front of the assembled workers, supporters, and media cameras, Abhishek posed the question, "Can you see these three people?" When the crowd responded in the affirmative, he said, "You see them, I see them, but the Election Commission of India cannot see them. They have been declared dead on paper."
At the very beginning of the campaign for the 2026 assembly elections, Abhishek raised a strong protest against the Election Commission and the central BJP government from the soil of South 24 Parganas. He alleged that a deep conspiracy is underway to deprive millions of people in Bengal of their voting rights in the name of the intensive revision of the electoral rolls or the SIR process. He claimed that in South 24 Parganas district alone, he has found 24 such individuals who are perfectly alive but have been declared 'dead' in the voter list. By having these living 'dead' people walk on the ramp, Abhishek wanted to prove that this process of the commission is flawed and politically motivated.
From the Baruipur meeting, Abhishek said, "Notices have been sent to 1.36 crore people citing logical discrepancies. After trying to starve the people, Delhi is now trying to snatch away their democratic rights." He alleged that because the BJP cannot compete with the Trinamool Congress politically, they are trying to win by reducing the number of voters through the back door. In this context, he evoked memories of demonetization, saying, "In 2016, people were made to stand in lines because of demonetization. Ten years later, in 2026, people are being made to stand in lines again in the name of SIR (Special Summary Revision)."
The case of Phoolmala Devi from Burdwan also came up at the meeting. Abhishek stated that many people in the state have already died due to the fear of receiving notices. According to the statistics he provided, approximately 56 people, including Phoolmala Devi, have lost their lives in the last two months due to anxiety related to the SIR process. This includes ordinary citizens and Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Referring to Phoolmala Devi's suicide, he questioned, "Whose responsibility is this death? Will the Modi government take responsibility for those who are dying due to the unplanned SIR?"
Attacking the BJP and the Election Commission simultaneously, Abhishek warned, "Those who are sending notices today and making the people of Bengal 'unmapped,' the people will erase them from the political map in the ballot box." He said that he would fight to the last drop of his blood to protect the fundamental rights of the people of Bengal. He mocked the National Election Commissioner, calling him 'Vanish Kumar,' and said that if people take to the streets, everyone from Amit Shah to the commission officials will be swept away by the flood.
Calling South 24 Parganas his 'Karmabhoomi' (land of work), Abhishek raised the slogan, 'No matter how many attacks you launch, Bengal will win again.' He set a target of winning all 31 seats in the district in the 2026 elections. However, overshadowing everything else, the central focus of the meeting remained the ramp walk – where Abhishek made the people who were marked as 'dead' walk to prove that they are alive.