TMC Alleges Voter List Errors As Abhishek Banerjee Launches Campaign in Baruipur In West Bengal

Baruipur: As the West Bengal the assembly elections approach, the All India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, Abhishek Banerjee, has started his election campaign in a unique but predictable style. He had surprised everyone by building a ramp at Brigade Parade Ground before the Lok Sabha elections and having the candidates walk on it. On Thursday, at the 'Ran Sankalp Sabha' in Baruipur East, he followed the same pattern, building a ramp and having three ordinary voters, who are listed as deceased in the SIR (Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls) list, walk on it. These three individuals are very much alive, but their names are currently listed as deceased in the voter list. Their names are Monirul Islam Molla, Harekrishna Giri, and Maya Das.

In front of the assembled workers, supporters, and media cameras, Abhishek posed the question, "Can you see these three people?" When the crowd responded in the affirmative, he said, "You see them, I see them, but the Election Commission of India cannot see them. They have been declared dead on paper."

At the very beginning of the campaign for the 2026 assembly elections, Abhishek raised a strong protest against the Election Commission and the central BJP government from the soil of South 24 Parganas. He alleged that a deep conspiracy is underway to deprive millions of people in Bengal of their voting rights in the name of the intensive revision of the electoral rolls or the SIR process. He claimed that in South 24 Parganas district alone, he has found 24 such individuals who are perfectly alive but have been declared 'dead' in the voter list. By having these living 'dead' people walk on the ramp, Abhishek wanted to prove that this process of the commission is flawed and politically motivated.

From the Baruipur meeting, Abhishek said, "Notices have been sent to 1.36 crore people citing logical discrepancies. After trying to starve the people, Delhi is now trying to snatch away their democratic rights." He alleged that because the BJP cannot compete with the Trinamool Congress politically, they are trying to win by reducing the number of voters through the back door. In this context, he evoked memories of demonetization, saying, "In 2016, people were made to stand in lines because of demonetization. Ten years later, in 2026, people are being made to stand in lines again in the name of SIR (Special Summary Revision)."