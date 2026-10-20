ETV Bharat / bharat

Triumph Over Adharma And Injustice: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People On Vijayadashami

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

The key festival is being celebrated across India today. Falling on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, it marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja and sets the stage for Diwali in the weeks ahead.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad," President Murmu said in a post on X.

In her message, she highlighted the festival's "special significance". "It symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said.

The President noted that Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. "On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens," she said.

PM Modi also prayed that the festival would enrich everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and success.

"Heartiest greetings of Vijayadashami to everyone. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, empower everyone's resolve with renewed strength," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.