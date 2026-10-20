Triumph Over Adharma And Injustice: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People On Vijayadashami
PM Modi prayed that the festival would enrich everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and success.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.
The key festival is being celebrated across India today. Falling on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, it marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja and sets the stage for Diwali in the weeks ahead.
"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad," President Murmu said in a post on X.
In her message, she highlighted the festival's "special significance". "It symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice," she said.
On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad. https://t.co/9hBzqbkxnm— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 20, 2026
The President noted that Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. "On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat. On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens," she said.
PM Modi also prayed that the festival would enrich everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and success.
"Heartiest greetings of Vijayadashami to everyone. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, empower everyone's resolve with renewed strength," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.
आप सभी को विजयादशमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। उल्लास और विश्वास का यह विजय पर्व हर किसी के संकल्प को नई शक्ति प्रदान करे। सभी का जीवन सुख-सौभाग्य और सफलता से समृद्ध हो, यही कामना है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2026
"May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish," he added.
The festival celebrates Lord Rama’s vanquishing of the 10-headed demon king Ravana, and symbolises the triumph of good over evil.
The most recognisable ritual in this festival is Ravan Dahan, the burning of towering effigies of Ravana, often alongside those of his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad. Stuffed with firecrackers and set alight at dusk, the effigies symbolise the destruction of evil, negativity and moral failings..
Some of India’s largest and best-known Ravan Dahan celebrations take place in the north, where Ramlila traditions are especially strong.
In the national capital, the grounds near the Red Fort and Ramlila Maidan host among the country’s most prominent Ravan Dahan celebrations, drawing thousands of people.
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