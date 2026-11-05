ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: SC Refuses To Transfer Trial Out Of Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea to transfer the trial in the Tirupati laddu adulteration case out of Andhra Pradesh. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave represented the petitioner.

The bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that no case was made out for transferring the trial to a neighbouring State. Dave pressed that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are continuously making political statements about the issue. “Prosecution has to be fair,” said Dave, adding that it has become a political issue and there is a hostile environment in the state.

Dave contended that even though the forensic report ruled out the presence of animal fat in the ghee, political leaders were indulging in such statements. However, the bench said that it had passed orders regarding the issue raised by the counsel. "We have silenced them all with our order. If something happens, you can come to us," observed the bench.

Dave urged the bench to shift the trial to some other neighbouring state where there is not such an emotive issue. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea. “No case made out to transfer trial…,” said the bench.