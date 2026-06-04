ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case: ED Seizes Rs 60 Lakh During Raids Across Five States

Dindigul: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 60 lakh in cash during raids conducted across multiple locations, including Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, in connection with the alleged adulterated ghee supply scam linked to the preparation of Tirupati Laddu Prasadam distributed at the world-famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The searches were carried out by officials of the Hyderabad Zonal Directorate of the Enforcement Directorate under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of ongoing investigation into allegations that substandard and adulterated ghee was supplied for preparing the iconic Tirupati Laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress Party government led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The case had triggered nationwide outrage after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu publicly alleged that adulterated ghee had been used in the preparation of the sacred laddus distributed to millions of devotees visiting the hill shrine every year.

According to ED officials, simultaneous searches were conducted on June 3 (Wednesday) at 15 locations spread across Dindigul, Delhi, Mumbai, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Dehradun (Uttarakhand). Among the key premises searched were the offices of A.R. Dairy Food (P) Ltd in Dindigul and the residence of the company's owner Rajasekar at Pillaiyarnatham.

The raids lasted for at least 10 hours and concluded around 7 PM on Tuesday evening. Armed Central security personnel were deployed to provide security to ED officials during the search.

In an official statement, the ED said, "In connection with the case concerning adulteration of ghee supplied for preparation of laddus at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams, officials from the Hyderabad Zonal Directorate of Enforcement conducted surprise raids yesterday (June 3) at 15 locations ... under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the raids, cash amounting to Rs 60 lakh and documents relating to assets were seized."