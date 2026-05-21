ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala Witnesses Surge Of Devotees During Summer Holidays

Tirumala: The hill shrine town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented surge of devotees owing to the ongoing summer holidays. This is leading to severe congestion across queue complexes and pilgrim facilities.

Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) disclosed that the compartments in Vaikuntam Queue Complexes 1 and 2 have reached full capacity and temporary sheds arranged at Narayanagiri Gardens are also overflowing with devotees. Queue lines have reportedly stretched up to the Bata Gangamma temple area reflecting the extraordinary rush on the hill shrine.

With the waiting time for Sarva Darshan of Lord Venkateswara extending beyond 24 hours, TTD authorities have issued an advisory requesting devotees not to enter the queue lines until 6 am on Friday. Following this announcement, many pilgrims were seen returning towards the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) centres to wait until the situation eases.