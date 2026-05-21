ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala Witnesses Surge Of Devotees During Summer Holidays

Shrine authorities have issued an advisory requesting devotees not to enter the queue lines until 6 am on Friday

A view of Tirupati temple in Tirumala
A view of Tirupati temple in Tirumala (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tirumala: The hill shrine town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented surge of devotees owing to the ongoing summer holidays. This is leading to severe congestion across queue complexes and pilgrim facilities.

Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) disclosed that the compartments in Vaikuntam Queue Complexes 1 and 2 have reached full capacity and temporary sheds arranged at Narayanagiri Gardens are also overflowing with devotees. Queue lines have reportedly stretched up to the Bata Gangamma temple area reflecting the extraordinary rush on the hill shrine.

With the waiting time for Sarva Darshan of Lord Venkateswara extending beyond 24 hours, TTD authorities have issued an advisory requesting devotees not to enter the queue lines until 6 am on Friday. Following this announcement, many pilgrims were seen returning towards the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) centres to wait until the situation eases.

Heavy crowds were also witnessed near the Central Reception Office (CRO) where devotees stood in long queues hoping to secure accommodation. Simultaneously, the Kalyanakatta tonsure centres are experiencing a huge rush with hundreds of devotees waiting to offer their hair as a sacred vow to the deity.

Officials are continuously monitoring the situation and making arrangements to provide drinking water, food and other essential amenities to the pilgrims waiting in the queues. Devotees planning to visit Tirumala over the next two days are being advised to check crowd updates and plan their journey accordingly.

Read More:

  1. Summer Rush, Smoother Darshan: TTD Cuts Waiting Time at Tirumala
  2. Andhra Pradesh: TTD Revives Free Tirunamadharana Seva At Tirumala For Devotees

TAGGED:

RUSH
TIRUMALA TIRUPATI DEVASTHANAMS
CONGESTION
KALYANAKATTA TONSURE CENTRES
TIRUMALA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.