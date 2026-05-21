Tirumala Witnesses Surge Of Devotees During Summer Holidays
Shrine authorities have issued an advisory requesting devotees not to enter the queue lines until 6 am on Friday
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Tirumala: The hill shrine town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented surge of devotees owing to the ongoing summer holidays. This is leading to severe congestion across queue complexes and pilgrim facilities.
Officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) disclosed that the compartments in Vaikuntam Queue Complexes 1 and 2 have reached full capacity and temporary sheds arranged at Narayanagiri Gardens are also overflowing with devotees. Queue lines have reportedly stretched up to the Bata Gangamma temple area reflecting the extraordinary rush on the hill shrine.
With the waiting time for Sarva Darshan of Lord Venkateswara extending beyond 24 hours, TTD authorities have issued an advisory requesting devotees not to enter the queue lines until 6 am on Friday. Following this announcement, many pilgrims were seen returning towards the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) centres to wait until the situation eases.
Heavy crowds were also witnessed near the Central Reception Office (CRO) where devotees stood in long queues hoping to secure accommodation. Simultaneously, the Kalyanakatta tonsure centres are experiencing a huge rush with hundreds of devotees waiting to offer their hair as a sacred vow to the deity.
Officials are continuously monitoring the situation and making arrangements to provide drinking water, food and other essential amenities to the pilgrims waiting in the queues. Devotees planning to visit Tirumala over the next two days are being advised to check crowd updates and plan their journey accordingly.
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