ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala Laddu Row: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Action Against Those Spreading 'Misinformation'

A 'purification' ritual, Shanti Homam was performed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple in wake of Laddu Prasadam row in Tirupati on Monday, September 23, 2024. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for taking action against individuals or organisations allegedly spreading misinformation through posters or public statements about the Tirumala laddu controversy.

The top court, on October 4, 2024, had set up a five-member independent special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people", while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground".

The SIT consist of officers of the CBI, state police, and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the CBI director supervising the SIT.