ETV Bharat / bharat

Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 129.85 Crore

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 129.85 crore in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee for preparing laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime.

Investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED has uncovered large-scale ' hawala ' (illegal money transfer) transactions during its investigation. In an official statement, the ED has disclosed the details uncovered during its investigation so far.

On Wednesday, the ED attached movable and immovable assets belonging to three companies including Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Private Limited, Sri Vaishnavi Dairy Specialties Private Limited and Sukruti Foods Private Limited, as well as their promoters, Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain and Kailash Chand Mangla, and their family members. With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in the case has reached Rs 132.55 crore.

Palm Oil Allegedly Supplied As Ghee

According to the ED, Bhole Baba Dairy allegedly supplied adulterated ghee to TTD, both directly and through Vaishnavi Dairy and Sukruti Foods. The total value of these supplies was estimated at Rs 234.50 crore.

The agency alleged that Vaishnavi Dairy and Sukruti Foods participated in TTD tenders primarily to earn commissions.

During the course of the investigation, officials found that refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein were allegedly mixed with chemicals, including monoglycerides, acetic acid esters, lactic acid and beta-carotene, at the facilities of Bhole Baba Dairy and Sukruti Foods. The mixture was then allegedly supplied to TTD as genuine ghee.

The ED said the companies generated illicit proceeds through the alleged scheme. Preliminary and supplementary charge sheets have already been filed in the case.

Fake Invoices, Hawala Transactions Across 6 States