Tirumala Adulterated Ghee Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 129.85 Crore
Ongoing investigation has uncovered an alleged adulterated ghee supply worth Rs 234.50cr, along with suspected hawala transactions and fabricated invoices used to conceal the proceeds.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 129.85 crore in connection with the alleged supply of adulterated ghee for preparing laddu prasadam at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime.
Investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED has uncovered large-scale 'hawala' (illegal money transfer) transactions during its investigation. In an official statement, the ED has disclosed the details uncovered during its investigation so far.
On Wednesday, the ED attached movable and immovable assets belonging to three companies including Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Private Limited, Sri Vaishnavi Dairy Specialties Private Limited and Sukruti Foods Private Limited, as well as their promoters, Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain and Kailash Chand Mangla, and their family members. With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in the case has reached Rs 132.55 crore.
Palm Oil Allegedly Supplied As Ghee
According to the ED, Bhole Baba Dairy allegedly supplied adulterated ghee to TTD, both directly and through Vaishnavi Dairy and Sukruti Foods. The total value of these supplies was estimated at Rs 234.50 crore.
The agency alleged that Vaishnavi Dairy and Sukruti Foods participated in TTD tenders primarily to earn commissions.
During the course of the investigation, officials found that refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein were allegedly mixed with chemicals, including monoglycerides, acetic acid esters, lactic acid and beta-carotene, at the facilities of Bhole Baba Dairy and Sukruti Foods. The mixture was then allegedly supplied to TTD as genuine ghee.
The ED said the companies generated illicit proceeds through the alleged scheme. Preliminary and supplementary charge sheets have already been filed in the case.
Fake Invoices, Hawala Transactions Across 6 States
The ED's investigation allegedly revealed a network of fake invoices and hawala transactions used to conceal the financial trail.
According to the agency, invoices were created to show that palm oil purchased for manufacturing the adulterated product had been sold to other parties. The companies also allegedly fabricated records relating to the purchase of milk and ghee and the sale of skimmed milk and other dairy by-products to make their operations appear legitimate.
Apart from this, payments were made through banking channels against these documents. The funds were then allegedly returned in cash through hawala networks and distributed among those involved.
The ED traced suspected hawala links across six states including Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
Searches Conducted At 16 Locations
On June 3, the ED conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residences and offices of individuals allegedly involved in the scheme, dairy operators, suppliers of chemicals used in the adulteration process and people suspected of providing fake invoices.
During the searches, the agency seized Rs 2.70 crore in cash and identified funds held in various bank accounts.
Vipin Jain and Kailash Chand Mangla, associated with Bhole Baba Dairy and Sukruti Foods, respectively, have already been arrested, according to the information provided by the ED.
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