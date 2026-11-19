Tina Ambani Moves Delhi High Court Over Look-Out Circular Ahead Of Foreign Trip
The court will consider the matter next month after hearing arguments over previous summonses and the petitioner's request for information.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Bureau of Immigration on a petition filed by former actor Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani.
She has approached the court to find out whether any Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against her ahead of her planned overseas travel.
A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna has scheduled the next hearing for December 4.
Tina Ambani is planning to travel from December 10, 2026, to Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bhutan to meet family members and friends. During the hearing, her counsel, Arshdeep Singh Khurana, submitted that although the ED and SFIO had summoned her earlier, no summons were currently pending against her.
He asked whether any LOC had been issued against Tina Ambani. If no such circular exists, he asked the court to place it on record.
Opposing the petition, senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, told the court that Tina Ambani had not appeared in response to two earlier summonses issued by the agency.
In response, her counsel informed the court that she could not appear earlier as she was recovering from a spinal fracture. He also submitted that she had subsequently written to the authorities expressing her willingness to cooperate with the investigation.
The ED and SFIO are investigating alleged financial irregularities and loan defaults involving companies linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.
In connection with these investigations, the ED had summoned Tina Ambani in early 2026 as part of a money laundering probe, while the SFIO had also issued a summons to her in her capacity as a director of the Mandke Foundation.
Also Read: