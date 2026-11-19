ETV Bharat / bharat

Tina Ambani Moves Delhi High Court Over Look-Out Circular Ahead Of Foreign Trip

Delhi High Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Bureau of Immigration on a petition filed by former actor Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani.

She has approached the court to find out whether any Look-Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against her ahead of her planned overseas travel.

A bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna has scheduled the next hearing for December 4. Tina Ambani is planning to travel from December 10, 2026, to Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bhutan to meet family members and friends. During the hearing, her counsel, Arshdeep Singh Khurana, submitted that although the ED and SFIO had summoned her earlier, no summons were currently pending against her. He asked whether any LOC had been issued against Tina Ambani. If no such circular exists, he asked the court to place it on record.