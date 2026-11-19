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TIME100 Next India List: 100 Emerging Leaders And Why TIME Chose India First

Alia Bhatt, Adar Poonawalla and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (top row), Savita Punia (bottom centre) and Aryan Khan (bottom right) feature in TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India list. ( PTI, ANI, IANS )

For the first time, TIME magazine has introduced an India-specific edition of its TIME100 Next list, recognising 100 emerging leaders whose work, achievements and influence are helping shape the country's future. The inaugural TIME100 Next India list brings together individuals from diverse fields, including entertainment, business, sports, science, technology and social advocacy.

The list features some of India's most recognisable names alongside emerging voices who are making their mark in their respective fields. Actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh, filmmaker Aryan Khan, director Payal Kapadia and filmmaker Theja Rio are among those recognised in the inaugural edition.

The magazine has also highlighted the work of Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder, CEO and CTO of space technology company Skyroot Aerospace, along with bio-engineer Leo Mavely, vaccine manufacturer Adar Poonawalla and social innovator Tarun Cherukuri. The selection reflects the range of people contributing to India's changing cultural, sporting, scientific and business landscape. Rather than focusing only on established names, the list also recognises individuals whose work is gaining attention and whose influence is expected to grow in the years ahead. Who Are The Names Featured In TIME100 Next India? The inaugural list brings together 100 individuals from different walks of life. Their work ranges from filmmaking and music to sporting achievements, scientific innovation, entrepreneurship and social change. Artists Alia Bhatt (Actor, film producer and entrepreneur known for her work in Indian cinema.)

Jitendra Kumar (Actor widely recognised for his leading roles in Indian web series and films.)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Actor and producer known for her work in Telugu and Tamil cinema and pan-Indian web series.)

Taapsee Pannu (Actor and producer known for content-driven films across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema.)

Vedang Raina (Actor and singer recognised for his roles in The Archies, Jigra and Main Vaapas Aaunga.)

Pa Ranjith (Film director, screenwriter and producer primarily working in Tamil cinema, known for socially rooted storytelling.)

Saniya MQ (Indian rapper and hip-hop artist known for combining music, poetry and social commentary.)

Vicky Kaushal (Actor known for his performances in Hindi films across different genres.)

Triptii Dimri (Actor recognised for her performances in films such as Bulbbul, Qala and Animal.)

Prateek Kuhad (Singer-songwriter known for his independent music and soulful acoustic compositions.)

Kani Kusruti (Actor known for her work in independent cinema and Malayalam films.)

Zahan Kapoor (Actor known for his theatre and film performances.)

Dulquer Salmaan (Actor and film producer who works across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema.)

Anuparna Roy (Indian filmmaker and screenwriter known for her work in independent cinema.)

Jasleen Royal (Singer, songwriter and music composer known for her work in Hindi films and independent music.)

Devi Seetharam (Indian contemporary visual artist based in Bengaluru.)

Padma Yangchan (Indian fashion designer and entrepreneur from Ladakh.)

Hussain Shahzad (Indian chef known for his contemporary approach to cuisine and his work in the restaurant industry.)

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh (Indian theatre and film actor, director and playwright.)

Sivan Santhosh (Entrepreneur and technology professional associated with India's emerging business and innovation ecosystem. Phenoms Ali Fazal (Actor known for his work in Indian and international films and popular web series.)

Diya Joukani (Emerging creative professional recognised for her work in the fashion and creative industries.)

Sai Pallavi (Actor and trained dancer known for her performances in Indian cinema.)

Lovlina Borgohain (Indian boxer and Olympic medallist who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.)

Bhavitha Mandava (Indian fashion model who has gained international recognition on major global fashion runways.)

Parvathy Thiruvothu (Actor known for her performances in Malayalam and other Indian films.)

Sumukhi Suresh (Comedian, actor, writer and performer known for her stand-up comedy and digital content.)

Ishaan Ghosh (Indian tabla player and musician known for his performances in classical and contemporary music.)

Bhavya Ramesh (Emerging creative professional recognised for her work in the arts and cultural space.)

Gukesh Dommaraju (Indian chess grandmaster who became the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion in 2024.)

Shaheen Malik (Social impact professional working on issues related to inclusion, accessibility and community development.)

Mayur And Tushar Vayeda (Warli artists and brothers known for taking the traditional tribal art form to national and international audiences.)

Masaba Gupta (Fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor known for her contemporary designs and fashion label.)

Arivu (Tamil rapper, lyricist and songwriter known for blending hip-hop with socially conscious music.)

Arushi Mudgal (Indian Odissi dancer known for her performances and efforts to promote classical dance.)

Vithya Ramraj (Indian track-and-field athlete and national record holder in the women's 400m hurdles.)

Skarma Sonam Tashi (Ladakhi creative professional associated with promoting the region's culture, heritage and artistic traditions.)

Shreya Mishra (Entrepreneur and business leader recognised for her work in the startup and technology ecosystem.) Innovators Aryan Khan (Filmmaker and entrepreneur who made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood.)

Payal Kapadia (Film director and screenwriter whose film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.)

Theja Rio (Filmmaker from Nagaland whose debut feature Angh won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Young Indian cricketer who has set several records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.)

Anirudh Ravichander (Music composer and singer known for his work in Tamil cinema and other Indian film industries.)

Mirabai Chanu (Indian weightlifter and Olympic silver medallist who has won several international medals.)

Ishaan Khatter (Actor known for his performances in Hindi films and international projects.)

Anjana Badrinarayanan (Scientist and technology professional working in biotechnology and scientific research.)

Faheem Abdullah (Kashmiri singer-songwriter known for his independent music and popular film songs.)

Anish Malpani (Social entrepreneur and innovator known for developing sustainable solutions to address waste and environmental challenges.)

Soumya Dabriwal And Aradhana Rai Gupta (Social entrepreneurs working to address gender inequality and improve opportunities for women.)

Leo Mavely (Entrepreneur and founder of a medical technology company known for developing advanced wound-care products.)

Kumkum Mohod (Indian archer recognised for her achievements in the sport, including at the Asian Games.)

Abhishek Majumdar (Playwright, theatre director and screenwriter known for his work in contemporary Indian theatre.)

Neena Gupta (Indian mathematician recognised for her research in algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.)

Anant Goenka (Media executive and Indian Express Group's executive director, known for his work in journalism and digital media.)

Vidhya Parshuramkar (Professional recognised for her work in the creative and innovation ecosystem.)

Pratyush Kumar (Entrepreneur and technology leader associated with India's artificial intelligence and technology sector.)

Tanya Singhal (Entrepreneur working in clean energy and climate technology, with a focus on renewable energy solutions.)

Pawan Kumar Chandana (Co-founder, CEO and CTO of Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian space technology company developing launch vehicles.)

Nayanthara (Actor and film producer known for her leading roles in South Indian cinema.)

Diljit Dosanjh (Singer, actor and performer who has taken Punjabi music and culture to international audiences.)

Shubhanshu Shukla (Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut who became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.)

Grace Banu (Transgender rights activist and engineer known for her work on equality and the rights of marginalised communities.)

Adar Poonawalla (CEO of the Serum Institute of India, one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers.)

Nikhil Kamath (Entrepreneur and co-founder of Zerodha, India's largest stockbroking platform by active clients.)

Savita Punia (Indian women's hockey goalkeeper, former team captain and three-time World Goalkeeper of the Year.)

Ritika Chopra (Journalist known for her reporting on Indian politics, elections and the Election Commission.)

Albinder Singh Dhindsa (Entrepreneur and CEO of Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform.)

Diipa Büller-Khosla (Digital creator, entrepreneur and founder of the beauty brand Indē Wild.)

Peyush Bansal (Entrepreneur and co-founder of Lenskart, an eyewear retail and technology company.)

Tarun Mehta (Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, an Indian electric vehicle company.)

Prateek Sadhu (Indian chef known for his work with regional ingredients and contemporary interpretations of Himalayan cuisine.)

Ajaita Shah (Social entrepreneur and founder of Frontier Markets, which works to improve rural access to products and services.)

Jinali Mody (Entrepreneur and social innovator associated with financial inclusion and technology-led initiatives.)

Vikrant Bhise (Indian artist known for using visual art to explore social issues, identity and marginalised communities.)

Meena Kandasamy (Indian poet, novelist, translator and activist whose writing addresses caste, gender and social justice.)

Awais Ahmed (Entrepreneur and co-founder of Pixxel, a space technology company developing satellite-based Earth observation systems.)

Divya Panicker (Professional recognised for her work in the business and innovation ecosystem.)

Zeyad Masroor Khan (Journalist and writer known for his reporting on social and political issues.)

Claire Mazumdar (Biotech entrepreneur and CEO of Bicara Therapeutics, a company developing cancer treatments.)

Anant Nath (Publisher and editor associated with Indian publishing and literary journalism.) Advocates Kuldeep Dantewadia (Social entrepreneur working on environmental sustainability, waste management and responsible consumption.)

Chintan Pandya (Indian chef and restaurateur known for promoting regional Indian cuisine through his restaurants.)

Sania Mirza (Former Indian tennis player, six-time Grand Slam champion and one of the country's most successful women athletes.)

Parveen Shaikh (Educationist and school leader associated with improving access to quality education.)

Radhika Gupta (Managing director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, known for her work in India's financial services sector.)

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain of the Indian women's cricket team who led the country to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025.)

Keshav Suri (Entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ rights advocate who works to promote inclusion and equality.)

Neha Kale (Professional working in the social impact and healthcare space.)

Sarthak Sidhant (Social impact professional associated with initiatives focused on young people and community development.)

Tarun Cherukuri (Social entrepreneur and founder of Husk Power Systems, which provides renewable energy solutions to rural communities.)

Aqsa Shaikh (Doctor, academic and transgender rights advocate known for her work in inclusive healthcare.)

Ashim Sattar (Public health and social impact professional working on healthcare-related initiatives.)

Aakash Sethi (Social entrepreneur and education reform advocate working to improve skills and employment opportunities for young people.)

Meera Devi (Rural journalist and community storyteller known for reporting on the lives and concerns of women in rural India.)

Shrey Agarwal (Entrepreneur and professional associated with the technology and business ecosystem.)

Shaik Salauddin (Labour rights activist and trade union leader working for the welfare and rights of gig and platform workers.)

Rithika Merchant (Indian contemporary artist known for her detailed paintings and works inspired by mythology, nature and folklore.)

Revant Himatsingka (Health and nutrition influencer known as Food Pharmer, who creates content on food labels, nutrition and consumer awareness.) A Special Recognition For Indian Cinema Cinema has a prominent presence in the inaugural edition, with Alia Bhatt appearing as one of the magazine's cover stars. TIME has recognised her journey in the film industry, her choice of diverse roles and her efforts to draw attention to better working conditions for women on film sets. Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio feature together on another cover. Their inclusion highlights three filmmakers representing different approaches and perspectives in contemporary Indian cinema. Pawan Kumar Chandana, who leads space technology company Skyroot Aerospace, features on a separate cover, highlighting the growing role of India's private space sector. Sports Stars Among The Recognised Names