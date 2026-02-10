ETV Bharat / bharat

Time To Impeach Rahul, Congress From Politics: BJP On Opposition Notice Against Birla

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday slammed the opposition for submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, saying the time has come for India to "impeach" Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.

"Those who have been impeached of their consciousness are the ones who want to impeach all the constitutional posts of India," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters when asked about the opposition's notice.

The BJP also alleged that the Congress and its allies have been attacking constitutional institutions and posts at the behest of US-based billionaire George Soros since the BJP-NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The comments came after the opposition submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK. The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.