Time To Expand Bilateral Ties Between India, Mongolia: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during a banquet hosted by her in President Ukhnaa's honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it is time to further expand bilateral ties between India and Mongolia by adding contemporary dimensions of cooperation.

Welcoming Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said that shared cultural heritage and democratic values are the foundation of India-Mongolia relations.

India and Mongolia are 'Strategic Partners', 'Third Neighbours', and 'Spiritual Neighbours', the President said.

Murmu said India attaches the highest priority to its development and capacity-building partnership with Mongolia, and is fully committed to the timely completion of all the projects currently underway, which will emerge as lasting symbols of India-Mongolia friendship and cooperation.

The President also appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries, as members of the Global South, in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations.

Both leaders agreed that it is time to further expand the bilateral ties between the two countries by adding new and contemporary dimensions of cooperation that will benefit the people of both countries, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu termed the visit very special as the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their relations.