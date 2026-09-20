'Time Not Far When Rahul Gandhi Will Have To Share Stage With Rakhi Sawant': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Dubey, who was in Raipur to meet BJP workers said Rahul Gandhi was turning to artistes due to 'lack of public support'.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Deoghar: Amid controversy around stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has said that Gandhi was turning to artistes due to lack of public support.
Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his meeting with BJP workers at his residence in Jharkhand's Deoghar, Dubey said that there was “no one to listen to Rahul Gandhi, so he is trying to make fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling artists on his stage”.
The BJP MP was making an apparent reference to comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday. Mani, who shot to fame with his viral Instagram reel mocking PM Modi's diplomatic hugs and mannerism, repeated the act at the Indore event. The mimicry of PM Modi's act offering a chair to an elderly woman at a 2024 rally in West Bengal, in particular, offended the BJP, which accused Gandhi of 'mocking' the woman.
Dubey said that in recent times, Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with Neha Rathore at an event organized in Gujarat adding, “The day is not far when Rahul Gandhi will have to share the stage with Rakhi Sawant also”. Sawant, a television actor, is known for creating controversies.
Dubey congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP for sweeping the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls on Saturday.
Over the opposition by the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) bill, passed during the recent monsoon session of the Parliament, Dubey said that the intentions of the state government were “flawed”.
“Coal is found not only in Jharkhand but also in many other states of the country,” he said.
“If the Jharkhand government does not accept this bill, it will harm the state government rather than the country. The state government may have to bear the brunt of this and the situation will become such that the government will not have money left even to fill oil in its vehicles”.
Over a question about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Jharkhand, Dubey said, “Whatever irregularities are happening during the SIR process in the entire state, the government itself is getting it done”.
Dubey said that the aim of BJP was to “remove Bangladeshi voters from Santhal Pargana”. He alleged that parties were winning elections “with the help of such voters, who are not serious about the development of the state”.
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