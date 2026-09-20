ETV Bharat / bharat

'Time Not Far When Rahul Gandhi Will Have To Share Stage With Rakhi Sawant': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Deoghar: Amid controversy around stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey has said that Gandhi was turning to artistes due to lack of public support.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his meeting with BJP workers at his residence in Jharkhand's Deoghar, Dubey said that there was “no one to listen to Rahul Gandhi, so he is trying to make fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling artists on his stage”.

The BJP MP was making an apparent reference to comedian Pulkit Mani's impersonation of PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday. Mani, who shot to fame with his viral Instagram reel mocking PM Modi's diplomatic hugs and mannerism, repeated the act at the Indore event. The mimicry of PM Modi's act offering a chair to an elderly woman at a 2024 rally in West Bengal, in particular, offended the BJP, which accused Gandhi of 'mocking' the woman.

Dubey said that in recent times, Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with Neha Rathore at an event organized in Gujarat adding, “The day is not far when Rahul Gandhi will have to share the stage with Rakhi Sawant also”. Sawant, a television actor, is known for creating controversies.

Dubey congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP for sweeping the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls on Saturday.