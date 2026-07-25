'Time Has Come To Remove This Govt': Rahul Gandhi Ups The Ante Against Centre After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
Gandhi reiterated the two other demands of the Congress including PM Modi's apology to the students and action against July 20 force against protesters.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests. Gandhi however reiterated the Congress party's other two demands—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology to the students for the recurring paper leaks and action against the use of force on the July 20 march by the protesters towards the Parliament.
In a post on X, Gandhi termed Pradhan's resignation a “huge step towards reshaping our education system”.
#Congress MP and #LeaderofOpposition in Lok Sabha, #RahulGandhi, called it "a huge step towards reshaping our education system" and congratulated students nationwide for their resolve. pic.twitter.com/SuZT9aRmjL— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) July 25, 2026
“Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” the Congress MP wrote.
“For other sections of society—farmers, laborers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!,” he added.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
Union Education Minister Pradhan submitted his resignation to PM Modi in a letter to PM Modi today. His resignation came as the CJP-led protesters refused to budge despite PM Modi's late night video statement and a post promising “stringent action” against those involved in paper leaks and setting up of “fast-track courts” to deal with the issue.
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