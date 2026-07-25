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'Time Has Come To Remove This Govt': Rahul Gandhi Ups The Ante Against Centre After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests. Gandhi however reiterated the Congress party's other two demands—Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology to the students for the recurring paper leaks and action against the use of force on the July 20 march by the protesters towards the Parliament.

“Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” the Congress MP wrote.

“For other sections of society—farmers, laborers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!,” he added.

Union Education Minister Pradhan submitted his resignation to PM Modi in a letter to PM Modi today. His resignation came as the CJP-led protesters refused to budge despite PM Modi's late night video statement and a post promising “stringent action” against those involved in paper leaks and setting up of “fast-track courts” to deal with the issue.