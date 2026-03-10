ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Effective Answer Is UCC’, SC On Plea Against Shariat Inheritance Law As Discriminatory Against Muslim Women

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the effective answer it has already given is the Uniform Civil Code, while hearing a plea challenging the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that Shariah law entitles women to half of what men are entitled to.

The CJI asked Bhushan, “Does the Indian Succession Act apply to Muslims? Please confirm it. I am also not sure,” and further queried what would happen if the Shariat Act 1937 were removed?

Bhushan argued that in the Shayara Bano case, this court held that the practice of triple talaq, even though it may be part of Muslim personal law, even then it is arbitrary, against public policy and therefore, liable to be struck down on the grounds of Article 14. “Similarly, I am saying that any personal law… because (inheritance) is certainly not part of essential religious practice,” said Bhushan.

The CJI observed, “Our issue is only that if you strike down this Act, you create a complete vacuum.” Bhushan argued that Shariat law only enjoys protection by virtue of the 1937 Act.

The CJI observed that in curing one ailment, we might create a problem and added, "Whatever women are getting, in our anxiety or over-anxiety for reforms... We may end up depriving them of whatever they are getting."