'The Effective Answer Is UCC’, SC On Plea Against Shariat Inheritance Law As Discriminatory Against Muslim Women
During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that Shariah law entitles women to half of what men are entitled to.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the effective answer it has already given is the Uniform Civil Code, while hearing a plea challenging the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan argued that Shariah law entitles women to half of what men are entitled to.
The CJI asked Bhushan, “Does the Indian Succession Act apply to Muslims? Please confirm it. I am also not sure,” and further queried what would happen if the Shariat Act 1937 were removed?
Bhushan argued that in the Shayara Bano case, this court held that the practice of triple talaq, even though it may be part of Muslim personal law, even then it is arbitrary, against public policy and therefore, liable to be struck down on the grounds of Article 14. “Similarly, I am saying that any personal law… because (inheritance) is certainly not part of essential religious practice,” said Bhushan.
The CJI observed, “Our issue is only that if you strike down this Act, you create a complete vacuum.” Bhushan argued that Shariat law only enjoys protection by virtue of the 1937 Act.
The CJI observed that in curing one ailment, we might create a problem and added, "Whatever women are getting, in our anxiety or over-anxiety for reforms... We may end up depriving them of whatever they are getting."
Bhushan said Muslim women should be entitled to equal inheritance rights as Muslim males. “Therefore, you want us to first strike down the Act. Then we should re-legislate some provision…”, asked the CJI. Regarding inheritance, Bhushan said it is not an essential religious practice, but a civil right, stressing that this is an issue of equality.
The bench observed that it might be better to defer to the legislature's wisdom to bring in one of the fundamental principles of state directive principles. Justice Bagchi said this court has already recommended a uniform civil code. “Grounds of divorce in Muslim marriage remain asymmetrical….”, observed the bench
The CJI said, “The most effective answer which has already been given by this court, as my brother also mentioned –Uniform Civil Code”. Justice Bagchi agreed with the CJI's observation. Bhushan said that the Shariah law entitles women to half of what men are entitled to, and that the Indian Succession Act will govern the field if the 1937 Act is declared unconstitutional.
The bench told Bhushan that judicial intervention would be advisable on a petition filed by Muslim women themselves, who seek to escape the Shariat Act 1937. Bhushan replied that some of the petitioners are Muslim women.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked Bhushan to amend the petition to include suggestions regarding the remedies if Shariat inheritance provisions are struck down. Bhushan agreed, after which the apex court adjourned the matter. The bench was hearing a plea challenging Muslim personal law provisions as discriminatory against women.
