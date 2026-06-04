ETV Bharat / bharat

Time For INDIA Bloc To Show Unity And Strength, Say Opposition Group Members

New Delhi: It is time for the opposition to showcase unity against the Centre’s policies that were hurting the common man, leaders of the INDIA bloc said ahead of the June 8 meeting.

The Congress, the lead party of the bloc, is coordinating the June 8 conclave where a host of issues like recent political violence in West Bengal, the exam fiasco related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), joblessness, plight of farmers and the looming economic crisis are expected to top the group’s agenda. Subsequently, a joint statement may be issued to articulate the views of the bloc on various policy issues.

The Congress insiders said all the bloc members, including Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (SSUBT), NC, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties were invited for the June 8 meeting.

The bloc was forged in 2023 at the behest of the Congress to take on the NDA in the 2024 national elections and was able to successfully contain the BJP at 240/543 seats, 32 short of the simple majority 272 needed to form the government. Nevertheless, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) went on to form the government with the active support of the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which provided the crucial numbers.

The bloc then lay low and faced questions over its relevance as individual member parties contested against each other in various state elections. The Congress-led UDF fought against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the Congress fought against the TMC in West Bengal, and the JMM fielded candidates against the Congress-led opposition in Assam, but the Congress and the RJD fought together against the NDA in Bihar. The bloc members argued that the group was forged for national elections and not for state elections where the parties were free to tailor their alliances according to local politics.

They also argued that the INDIA bloc regularly took on the NDA during parliament sessions and showed its strength in April when the group defeated the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill that was linked to increasing the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 by 2029.

The bloc is now set to meet on June 8 following assembly elections in four states Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and UT Puducherry, in which the Congress and its allies took Kerala and Tamil Nadu while the BJP and its allies won Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The bloc meeting comes days after the TMC alleged it faced political violence after losing the assembly elections allegedly at the behest of the ruling BJP, which argued that it was an outburst from voters who suffered during the 15-year TMC rule. Over the past days, almost all the bloc members criticised the political violence in West Bengal, and the same is likely to be discussed during the June 8 meeting.

“The opposition is always relevant in a democracy. The bloc needed some consultations, which will take place on June 8. The opposition must raise its voice against the policies of the central government which have created problems for the common man, the farmers, the youth and other segments of society,” Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jawed Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.