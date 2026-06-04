Time For INDIA Bloc To Show Unity And Strength, Say Opposition Group Members
The meeting comes in the backdrop of political realignments within the bloc and is likely to focus on the Centre’s policies, which are hurting people.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: It is time for the opposition to showcase unity against the Centre’s policies that were hurting the common man, leaders of the INDIA bloc said ahead of the June 8 meeting.
The Congress, the lead party of the bloc, is coordinating the June 8 conclave where a host of issues like recent political violence in West Bengal, the exam fiasco related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), joblessness, plight of farmers and the looming economic crisis are expected to top the group’s agenda. Subsequently, a joint statement may be issued to articulate the views of the bloc on various policy issues.
The Congress insiders said all the bloc members, including Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (SSUBT), NC, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties were invited for the June 8 meeting.
The bloc was forged in 2023 at the behest of the Congress to take on the NDA in the 2024 national elections and was able to successfully contain the BJP at 240/543 seats, 32 short of the simple majority 272 needed to form the government. Nevertheless, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) went on to form the government with the active support of the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which provided the crucial numbers.
The bloc then lay low and faced questions over its relevance as individual member parties contested against each other in various state elections. The Congress-led UDF fought against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, the Congress fought against the TMC in West Bengal, and the JMM fielded candidates against the Congress-led opposition in Assam, but the Congress and the RJD fought together against the NDA in Bihar. The bloc members argued that the group was forged for national elections and not for state elections where the parties were free to tailor their alliances according to local politics.
They also argued that the INDIA bloc regularly took on the NDA during parliament sessions and showed its strength in April when the group defeated the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill that was linked to increasing the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 by 2029.
The bloc is now set to meet on June 8 following assembly elections in four states Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and UT Puducherry, in which the Congress and its allies took Kerala and Tamil Nadu while the BJP and its allies won Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry.
The bloc meeting comes days after the TMC alleged it faced political violence after losing the assembly elections allegedly at the behest of the ruling BJP, which argued that it was an outburst from voters who suffered during the 15-year TMC rule. Over the past days, almost all the bloc members criticised the political violence in West Bengal, and the same is likely to be discussed during the June 8 meeting.
“The opposition is always relevant in a democracy. The bloc needed some consultations, which will take place on June 8. The opposition must raise its voice against the policies of the central government which have created problems for the common man, the farmers, the youth and other segments of society,” Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jawed Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.
“We never thought the BJP would win West Bengal, but they managed to do so by playing tricks. After the elections, they misused the state machinery to crush the opposition. Political violence is a very mild word for that,” he said.
Congress insiders said the TMC is likely to be represented by party chief and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has of late been flagging the need to strengthen the INDIA bloc, which she once ignored. Before the recent West Bengal assembly elections, Banerjee had declared that she did not need the Congress as an ally to defeat the BJp. However, her stance changed overnight following the TMC’s poll loss. Over the past few days, the TMC rebel MLAs group leader Ritabrata Banerjee got recognised as the leader of the opposition, in a major setback to the former chief minister.
“The TMC might be facing internal problems, but they are coming for the meeting. Though we fought them in the state, the TMC was together in national politics. Now the time is for the bloc to show strength and unity,” Congress Lok Sabha Mp Benny Behanan said. RJD Rajya Sabha MP AD Singh too said the country was facing serious problems and needed to find a common voice.
“We have been made to believe that the economy is doing very well and that no gold was sold to strengthen our currency. We have also been told that the youth are facing no issues and all the problems will be sorted by 2029. The opposition must find its voice now,” Singh said.
However, the bloc suffered a setback as the DMK decided to stay away from the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8 despite an invitation. The DMK and the Congress had contested the Tamil Nadu assembly polls together, but soon after the results, the grand old party supported Vijay’s TVK in government formation, marking the beginning of a new alliance with actor-turned chief minister C Joseph Vijay. The DMK called it backstabbing by the Congress, which argued it backed the TVK to ensure a secular government in the state as the voters gave 107/234 seats to the debutant party. The TVK may attend the June 8 meeting.
“The TVK is still not officially part of the INDIA bloc while the DMK was. When a bloc meeting happens, all the parties are invited, but it is for a party to decide whether to go or not. Let us see how the meeting goes,” said Jawed Ali Khan.
The DMK decision to skip the INDIA bloc meeting came a day after the TVK offered a Rajya Sabha seat from its quota to the Congress. Recently, two of the five Congress MLAs in the southern state were inducted into the Vijay cabinet, an important development that ended the 59-year-old drought for the grand old party.
The DMK has already urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to allot separate seats to its 22 members in the House, saying it was no longer an ally of the Congress. Congress insiders said the DMK was trying to play the main opposition in the state, and the new equations in the House would have to be countered accordingly, as the regional party may align with the ruling NDA.
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