ETV Bharat / bharat

Time, Cost Of Domestic Remittances Must Reduce: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday called for a reduction in the time and cost of domestic remittances, saying they help the economies of several eastern and northern states, including Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, he noted that while India's remittances from abroad get more policy attention than domestic remittances, this must change due to the volume of domestic remittances as well as their socio-economic profile.

"India's remittances from abroad in 2025 totalled about USD 135 billion. This is around 3.4 per cent of GDP. These remittances have been exceedingly important for managing the country's balance of payments and have been crucial for the economies of a number of states like Kerala. These remittances have been well studied," Ramesh said.