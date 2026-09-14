Tikait Joins Farmers Protesting At Greater Noida Authority, Urges Them To Continue Till Demands Met
The BKU leader pointed out that the Authority had promised to provide 64% compensation and allocate plots but had failed to deliver on either count.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: A large number of farmers reached the Greater Noida Authority on Monday to press for various demands, including compensation and plot allocation. The protest gained further momentum when Rakesh Tikait, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), joined the farmers and urged them to continue their struggle till demands are fulfilled.
The administration had deployed barriers, including JCBs and dumpers, to stop them. But farmers bypassed the obstacles and reached the Authority's main gate for the sit-in protest.
Tikait said when the Authority refuses to accept their demands, the only remaining option is struggle — a path they are determined to take to fight for their rights until their last breath and ensure their demands are met.
He pointed out that the Authority had promised to provide 64% compensation and allocate plots but had failed to deliver on either count. "Officials refuse to meet farmers and are even trying to prevent them from staging protests. I urge protesters to continue the sit-in until their demands are fulfilled," he added.
Tikait emphasised that struggle is the primary means for farmers to get their demands accepted — a course of action they will steadfastly pursue.
"The administration and the government will have to concede to the farmers' demands, and they will persist in their struggle to the very end. Farmers will no longer bow down to the Authority or the government. They are determined to fight for their rights and secure them," he added.
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