ETV Bharat / bharat

Tikait Joins Farmers Protesting At Greater Noida Authority, Urges Them To Continue Till Demands Met

New Delhi/Noida: A large number of farmers reached the Greater Noida Authority on Monday to press for various demands, including compensation and plot allocation. The protest gained further momentum when Rakesh Tikait, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), joined the farmers and urged them to continue their struggle till demands are fulfilled.

The administration had deployed barriers, including JCBs and dumpers, to stop them. But farmers bypassed the obstacles and reached the Authority's main gate for the sit-in protest.

Tikait said when the Authority refuses to accept their demands, the only remaining option is struggle — a path they are determined to take to fight for their rights until their last breath and ensure their demands are met.