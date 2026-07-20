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Tikait Condemns Use Of Force Against Agitating Youth In Delhi

Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has condemned the use of force against agitating youth at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Calling the lathicharge against the youngsters that were carrying out a march towards the Parliament unfortunate, Tikait said that protests occur when voices fail to reach the government. He also expressed support for social activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike in support of the issues being raised by the agitating youth. He said that protests are the way to go in the face of a dictatorial regime.

The youngsters have been agitating against the routine paper leaks while seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They are seeking accountability for the suicides of numerous National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants after the last paper leak.

"It is wrong to use force against students fighting for their rights. When lathicharges are used during protests, they emerge stronger and more successful," he underlined.

He also made a significant statement with regards to the forthcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections saying that the polls could be preponed to November or December this year. He also raised concerns about the possibility of the polls being rigged.