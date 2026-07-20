Tikait Condemns Use Of Force Against Agitating Youth In Delhi
He aired apprehension about the preponing of the forthcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections to November or December and also raised concerns about the possibility of rigging
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Haridwar: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has condemned the use of force against agitating youth at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Calling the lathicharge against the youngsters that were carrying out a march towards the Parliament unfortunate, Tikait said that protests occur when voices fail to reach the government. He also expressed support for social activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike in support of the issues being raised by the agitating youth. He said that protests are the way to go in the face of a dictatorial regime.
The youngsters have been agitating against the routine paper leaks while seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They are seeking accountability for the suicides of numerous National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants after the last paper leak.
"It is wrong to use force against students fighting for their rights. When lathicharges are used during protests, they emerge stronger and more successful," he underlined.
He also made a significant statement with regards to the forthcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections saying that the polls could be preponed to November or December this year. He also raised concerns about the possibility of the polls being rigged.
Tikait was in Haridwar to attend a Mahapanchayat of Van Gujjars in Shyampur Kangri. He disclosed that the Mahapanchayat is being organised to protect the rights of the Van Gujjars. “The manner in which forests are being cut down in the Rishikesh area is extremely worrying. The BKU will vigorously fight for the rights of the forest dwellers and their rights will not be allowed to be violated at any cost,”he said.
Referring to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, he appealed to the administration to ensure that there is indecent behaviour with devotees of Lord Shiva coming to Haridwar. He also appealed to the Shiva devotees not to travel with excessively heavy Kanwars that cause unnecessary difficulties. He said that the Kanwar Yatra should be carried out in a completely peaceful and harmonious manner.
Replying to a query on the government bringing a bill in the Parliament on punishment for those opposing the national song Vande Matram, he said that no one should have any problem with Vande Mataram as it is related to the honour of the country.
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- White Sheets, Scuffle And Blue Ink: How Chaos Erupted During Peaceful Protest At Jantar Mantar
- Did Delhi Police Wait For A New Commissioner Before Acting Against Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike?