Tight Security, Sealed Borders: Bihar’s Phase 2 Polls Turn Into A High-Stakes Battle

Polling officials carrying EVMs and other election material, along with security personnel, leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the second and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad on Monday (Nov. 10, 2025). ( PTI )

Patna: The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will decide the fate of 1302 candidates spread across 122 constituencies in 20 districts. Heavy deployment of security forces has been done because these districts share their borders with Nepal and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Several of the districts, especially those in the southern parts of Bihar, were previously counted among the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected. Many constituencies and polling booths in them are still considered sensitive.

Polling on seven Assembly seats, including Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as 1202 polling booths in other constituencies, will end an hour earlier at 5 pm against the normal poll time of 7 am to 6 pm.

The Election Commission (EC) officials revealed that around 1650 companies of central paramilitary forces and police forces from other states, 100 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Forces, and around 4.5 lakh state police personnel and government officials have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Bihar Police would also be active to deal with any situation during the second phase of the elections.

Among the districts that are going to the polls, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj share their borders with Nepal. Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar share their borders with West Bengal; Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Rohtas share their borders with Jharkhand, while West Champaran, Rohtas and Kaimur share their borders with Uttar Pradesh.

The border with Nepal has been sealed since Sunday and will remain so till Tuesday, the day of polling. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are intensively patrolling and guarding the Bihar–Nepal border, which on normal days is a porous one, with people allowed to move to and fro without the need for passports.

“The district administration sealed its borders with Nepal. We, as a border force, are ensuring that there is no infiltration or movement of arms and ammunition, intoxicants, currency and other valuables across the borders. A four-layer security mechanism has been implemented across all seven districts along the border with Nepal. We are working 24X7 and also conducting ‘night dominance operations’ along the border. There is also a close coordination with the Bihar Police, Armed Police Force (Nepal) and other security agencies,” SSB Patna Frontier Inspector General (IG) Nishith Ujjwal told ETV Bharat.

Ujjwal added that 210 companies of the SSB are actively engaged in poll duty, while 23 others were deployed for the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), as well as post-poll guarding duty in 13 districts.

The SSB has seized valuables and intoxicants worth Rs 7.34 crore since the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections came into effect on October 6. These include Rs 1.91 crore in cash, 32,104 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore, 244 kg of narcotics worth Rs 2.06 crore, 210 grams of silver and other items worth Rs 1.36 crore.

The overall seizure in Bihar, as per the EC data, has been worth over 123 crore, including Rs 12 crore cash.

