Tight Security, Sealed Borders: Bihar’s Phase 2 Polls Turn Into A High-Stakes Battle
Heavy deployment of 4.5 lakh police and paramilitary personnel will guard the polling stations and border areas near Nepal, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
Patna: The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will decide the fate of 1302 candidates spread across 122 constituencies in 20 districts. Heavy deployment of security forces has been done because these districts share their borders with Nepal and the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.
Several of the districts, especially those in the southern parts of Bihar, were previously counted among the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected. Many constituencies and polling booths in them are still considered sensitive.
Polling on seven Assembly seats, including Chainpur, Rajauli, Govindpur, Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai, as well as 1202 polling booths in other constituencies, will end an hour earlier at 5 pm against the normal poll time of 7 am to 6 pm.
The Election Commission (EC) officials revealed that around 1650 companies of central paramilitary forces and police forces from other states, 100 companies of the Bihar Special Armed Forces, and around 4.5 lakh state police personnel and government officials have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Bihar Police would also be active to deal with any situation during the second phase of the elections.
Among the districts that are going to the polls, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj share their borders with Nepal. Kishanganj, Purnea and Katihar share their borders with West Bengal; Katihar, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad and Rohtas share their borders with Jharkhand, while West Champaran, Rohtas and Kaimur share their borders with Uttar Pradesh.
The border with Nepal has been sealed since Sunday and will remain so till Tuesday, the day of polling. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are intensively patrolling and guarding the Bihar–Nepal border, which on normal days is a porous one, with people allowed to move to and fro without the need for passports.
“The district administration sealed its borders with Nepal. We, as a border force, are ensuring that there is no infiltration or movement of arms and ammunition, intoxicants, currency and other valuables across the borders. A four-layer security mechanism has been implemented across all seven districts along the border with Nepal. We are working 24X7 and also conducting ‘night dominance operations’ along the border. There is also a close coordination with the Bihar Police, Armed Police Force (Nepal) and other security agencies,” SSB Patna Frontier Inspector General (IG) Nishith Ujjwal told ETV Bharat.
Ujjwal added that 210 companies of the SSB are actively engaged in poll duty, while 23 others were deployed for the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs), as well as post-poll guarding duty in 13 districts.
The SSB has seized valuables and intoxicants worth Rs 7.34 crore since the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections came into effect on October 6. These include Rs 1.91 crore in cash, 32,104 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore, 244 kg of narcotics worth Rs 2.06 crore, 210 grams of silver and other items worth Rs 1.36 crore.
The overall seizure in Bihar, as per the EC data, has been worth over 123 crore, including Rs 12 crore cash.
The Contest
While the main contest in the second phase is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), or Mahagathbandhan, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have turned it into a multi-cornered fight on several seats.
Among the NDA constituents, the BJP is contesting 53 seats, JDU 44, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 15, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or HAM(S), six, and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) four. There are altogether 25 women candidates among them.
In INDIA, the RJD is contesting on 71, Congress on 37, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) on eight, CPIML on six, CPI on four, and CPM on one. There are 15 women candidates among them.
Voters and candidates
Around 3.7 crore voters, including 1.95 crore men, 1.75 crore women and 943 third gender, will get an opportunity to exercise the franchise and decide whom they would send as the representatives to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.
The Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party candidate from the Dhamdaha constituency, Bhagwan Mareya, is the oldest contestant in this phase. He is 88. Independent candidate from Balrampur, Haji Shafiqul Haque Pradhan, 87, follows him closely.
The youngest candidates in this phase include Congress’s Navin Kumar from Bathnaha, Aam Aadmi Party’s Muntazir Alam from Amour, and independents Raviranjan Kumar from Pipra, Shambhu Babu from Supaul, Sushil Raj from Bajpatti, and Neha Kumari from Aurangabad. They are all 25.
Altogether 562 candidates, or 43 per cent of the total 1302 candidates, are crorepatis. VIP Rankaushal Pratap Singh from Lauriya is the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 368 crore, followed by Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party candidate Nitish Kumar from Gurua with assets worth Rs 250 crore, and JDU candidate Manorama Devi from Belaganj with assets worth Rs 75 crore.
BSP candidate from Pirpainti (Bhagalpur), Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, has declared his movable and immovable assets as nil. Wazirganj candidate Suresh Rajvanshi has assets worth Rs 1000, while independent candidate from Madhubani, Pankaj Kumar Ram, has assets worth Rs 2000 only.
How two alliances fared in 2020
Of the 122 seats that will go to polls in the second phase, the NDA had dominated them in the 2020 Assembly polls, winning 66, while the Mahagathbandhan could grab only 49. The AIMIM had won five, while the BSP took one. An independent candidate had also emerged victorious. The results had propelled the NDA to form the government.
It was in contrast to the 121 first-phase seats, on which the two alliances were almost equal in the 2020 polls. The NDA had won 59, while the Mahagathbandhan had grabbed 61.
