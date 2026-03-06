Tight Restrictions In Kashmir Ahead Of Friday Congregational Prayers
Officials said the restrictions had been tightened in view of Friday, when big gatherings take place for prayers, and to thwart protests after the prayers.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have intensified curbs on Friday to prevent gatherings and protests against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel. Marking the fifth consecutive day of heightened security, these measures underscore the region’s volatile response to the attack on Iran.
Lal Chowk, Srinagar's main commercial hub, remains heavily barricaded with tin sheets and coils of concertina wire. All access routes are blocked, reinforced by additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces.
Shops and business establishments also remain closed today. Public transport, which had resumed on Thursday, has been suspended again, and high-speed internet, along with prepaid mobile services, is unavailable.
Authorities have barred Hurriyat Conference chairman and senior religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leading Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, Downtown.
Mirwaiz stated that he has been put under house arrest, preventing him from leading the prayers today. He also clarified that Jamia Masjid remains open, but restrictions have been imposed around the mosque, as well as on its surrounding lanes and roads.
Khamenei and several of his family members, including his granddaughter and Iran’s top military leaders, were killed on February 28 in Iran when the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country, embroiling the West Asian countries in military conflict.
On Sunday, a large number of Shia protesters gathered around Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in Lalchowk, Srinagar, to protest the assassination of Khamenei and attacks on Iran. Protests also erupted the next day in various parts of the city and other Shia-populated areas of the valley, prompting the police and paramilitary forces to impose curbs to prevent escalation of the situation.
The authorities have also reduced internet bandwidth to 2G and shut down services on prepaid mobile phones. At the same time, the minister for education, Sakina Itoo, has ordered the extension of school closure until Saturday (March 7).
Besides Srinagar city, the authorities have restricted the movement of people in Shia-populated areas of Budgam, where a major mourning gathering led by the president of Anjuman Sharia Shian, Aga Syed Hassan, is scheduled to be held at Behist-e-Zehra Park.
The Shia leader has urged people to participate but maintain peace, harmony, and brotherhood. Other mourning assemblies are likely to take place in Magam, Budgam town, and in Sumbal, Bandipora, where peaceful processions have been planned by the Shia community.
