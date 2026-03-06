ETV Bharat / bharat

Tight Restrictions In Kashmir Ahead Of Friday Congregational Prayers

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have intensified curbs on Friday to prevent gatherings and protests against the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel. Marking the fifth consecutive day of heightened security, these measures underscore the region’s volatile response to the attack on Iran.

Lal Chowk, Srinagar's main commercial hub, remains heavily barricaded with tin sheets and coils of concertina wire. All access routes are blocked, reinforced by additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

Shops and business establishments also remain closed today. Public transport, which had resumed on Thursday, has been suspended again, and high-speed internet, along with prepaid mobile services, is unavailable.

Tin sheet and concertina wire blocking the road towards Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) Lal Chowk (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that the restrictions have been tightened in view of Friday, when big gatherings take place for prayers, and to thwart protests after the prayers.

Authorities have barred Hurriyat Conference chairman and senior religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leading Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, Downtown.