Tiger Shroff Shooting: Gangster Anil Pandit's Role Being Probed; All 3 Accused Adults, Says Mumbai Police
Delhi Police's Special Cell is also collecting details on shooters active in Delhi-NCR and examining their possible links to the gang.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:07 AM IST
New Delhi/Mumbai: Gangster Anil Pandit, who allegedly operates from the US, has emerged as a key suspect in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with police linking him to more than a dozen cases of extortion and targeted attacks in Haryana and Delhi.
Delhi Police has been probing his alleged involvement in different cases in Delhi, including the firing incident outside a gym of a famous Punjabi singer. Pandit, a native of Haryana's Panipat district, is suspected to be operating a network from the United States and coordinating with shooters in India, said a police source.
Three alleged shooters -- two from Haryana and one from Bihar -- were arrested by Kota police in connection with the firing at Shroff.
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is also collecting details of shooters active in Delhi-NCR and examining their possible links with the gang. Around 10 teams have been deployed to investigate different aspects of the case, said the source.
Investigators are also examining a social media post in which Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident and issued a threat linked to the Bollywood industry. Police are looking into his suspected connections with several firing and extortion cases reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
His name had earlier surfaced during investigations into firing outside a gym associated with singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, the source said. The criminal network allegedly uses messaging applications to communicate with shooters operating in different states, including Delhi. Investigators are trying to establish the roles of those involved, the source of weapons and the possible financial support provided to the shooters.
Breaking News: New Video Of Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid Emerges, Gun Jam May Have Saved Bollywood Actor.— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) October 19, 2026
Read in details: https://t.co/5efSpLtr4v#tigershroff #LatestNews #bollywoodnews #TopNews #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/ScDbkoSGXJ
Police may also question suspected associates lodged in Tihar and Mandoli jails as part of the investigation. Investigators are also checking whether the accused had planned any further attacks in Delhi.
A purported audio clip in which Pandit, 32, is heard claiming Tiger Shroff was attacked because he ignored warnings not to work with superstar Salman Khan was circulated widely across several media platforms. Pandit can be heard demanding an apology from Salman Khan to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and community. The star was allegedly involved in the shooting of a blackbuck, sacred to the Bishnoi community, in 1998.
If there was no apology, others in the film fraternity close to the star would also be targeted, Pandit threatens.
All 3 Accused Are Adults; Motive Under Investigation, Say Mumbai Police
None of the three accused held in the Tiger Shroff shooting case is a minor, Mumbai Police said on Monday, adding that two assailants had fired five to six rounds at the actor's car.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18 years old, and the other two are 22 years old. "Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.
The DCP said the motorcycle used by them was found in Mumbai's Andheri area.
VIDEO | Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan says, "The three accused are aged 18, 18 and 22. Two are from Sonipat, Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Of the three, two have studied up to Class 12 and one up to Class 9. Their criminal backgrounds are… pic.twitter.com/McA2ZNvTRY— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026
"No weapon was recovered from three suspects. Mumbai Police have taken custody of the three suspects and are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.
Roshan said there was no complaint earlier of any threat to Tiger Shroff. "The motive behind firing on the actor is not yet ascertained. We will find it out after interrogating the suspected assailants," the DCP added.
He said the three suspects were nabbed from a train in Kota, Rajasthan, within 15 hours of the incident in a swift inter-state operation executed by 20 special teams of the crime branch, with active technical and operational assistance from the Delhi, Gujarat, and Rajasthan police forces.
"A special Mumbai crime branch team has taken custody of all three suspects from Rajasthan Police and is bringing them to the metropolis for interrogation," the DCP added.
The shooting targeting the popular “War” star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.
A case was subsequently registered at the Juhu police station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
"Following the attack, crime branch teams analysed technical footprints and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime near Andheri (West) railway station. Tracing the vehicle owner's details, investigators tracked the suspects' escape route to Surat, where they boarded the Pune-Jaipur train," the DCP said.
Sharing real-time intelligence with law enforcement in other states, the Mumbai Police coordinated with their counterparts in Kota, who intercepted the train at Kota junction and nabbed all three suspects within minutes of their arrival at the station.
Further investigation has been handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch, the DCP said.
Roshan said authorities are verifying social media claims in which certain individuals purportedly accepted responsibility for the shooting.
"The firearms used in the crime are yet to be recovered, and police are probing all potential angles, including whether any handlers or external conspirators were involved," he added.
Mumbai Police Gets Transit Remand
Kota city police handed over the three to a Mumbai Police team, which arrested them and produced them before a magistrate for transit remand to take them to Maharashtra capital.
The suspected shooters were produced before the judge after being arrested in Kota on Monday through a collaborative effort between Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police. Following the medical examination of the accused, the Kota Police handed over all the accused to the Mumbai Police.
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