Tiger Shroff Firing Suspect From Haryana Had Criminal Past, Father Calls For Strict Punishment If Guilty
Sonipat suspect Rehan, a ninth-grade dropout with a prior arms case record, was arrested heading to Nepal over the Tiger Shroff firing incident.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Sonipat: Rehan, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is a ninth-grade dropout with a prior criminal record under the Arms Act in Gohana. He had recently claimed he was travelling to Gurugram to learn welding.
A resident of Eidgah Colony in Sonipat, Haryana, Rehan was apprehended along with two others while attempting to flee to Nepal.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rehan’s father, Rishuddin, said he was unaware of his son’s actions. “If my son is found guilty, he should receive a strict punishment in accordance with the law,” he said.
Rehan’s parents have been involved in a long-standing dispute. His mother works in a factory and lives with her sister, while his father earns a living through manual labour.
Rehan and his brother live with their mother. Rishuddin explained that Rehan has not lived with him for several years, residing instead with his mother.
“I had encouraged my son to continue his education beyond the ninth grade, but Rehan chose to drop out,” he said.
The father noted that he had hoped Rehan would live with him, learn a trade, and become self-reliant, but his son was unwilling to do so.
According to Rishuddin, he learned about four to five months ago that a case had been filed against Rehan under the Arms Act.
“He was out on bail for the same case in Gohana as his mother had secured his release and taken him to live with her,” he said.
Rishuddin added that after being released on bail, Rehan left home saying he was going to Gurugram to learn welding. “After his departure, I had no idea that my son would eventually become an accused in such a serious case,” he said.
Afsana, Rehan’s aunt, said that Rehan left his studies due to a lack of interest. “When the family tried to reason with him, he said he had no interest in his studies,” she said.
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