ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiger Shroff Firing Suspect From Haryana Had Criminal Past, Father Calls For Strict Punishment If Guilty

Two of three alleged attackers in Kota Police's custody and Rishuddin (inset) father of one of the accused Rehan from Sonipat Haryana ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: Rehan, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is a ninth-grade dropout with a prior criminal record under the Arms Act in Gohana. He had recently claimed he was travelling to Gurugram to learn welding.

A resident of Eidgah Colony in Sonipat, Haryana, Rehan was apprehended along with two others while attempting to flee to Nepal.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rehan’s father, Rishuddin, said he was unaware of his son’s actions. “If my son is found guilty, he should receive a strict punishment in accordance with the law,” he said. Rehan’s parents have been involved in a long-standing dispute. His mother works in a factory and lives with her sister, while his father earns a living through manual labour. Rishuddin, father of one of the accused Rehan from Sonipat Haryana (ETV Bharat) Rehan and his brother live with their mother. Rishuddin explained that Rehan has not lived with him for several years, residing instead with his mother. “I had encouraged my son to continue his education beyond the ninth grade, but Rehan chose to drop out,” he said.