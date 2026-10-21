ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Six Arrested In Haryana's Sonipat As Probe Goes On

Sonipat: As the probe into Sunday's assassination bid on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai goes on, Sonipat in Haryana emerges at the centre of the high-profile attack with police arresting six youths from the district including two primary suspects directly involved in the shooting.

Five to seven rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. While Tiger escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured in the attack.

In the subsequent investigation, three suspects fled Mumbai. However, within approximately 15 hours, police intercepted them on a train in Kota, Rajasthan. The two primary suspects from Sonipat were arrested at the Kota railway station.

While initial reports suggested that one of the suspects might be a minor, the Mumbai Police later clarified in a press conference that none of the three arrested individuals are minors. One of the suspects is 18 years old, while the other two are 22. The arrested individuals have been identified as Phool Singh Naresh, 18 and Rehan, 22—both residents of Sonipat, Haryana—and Hrithik, alias Roshan, 22, a resident of Begusarai, Bihar.

Investigation has found that Phool Singh Naresh, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, has completed his 12th-grade education. A case of vehicle theft was previously registered against him in 2025. His father stated that his son was learning the trade of laying stone and tiles. He said he remains unaware of how or when his son became involved in the world of crime, eventually leading to the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff.

His father noted that his son was at home on October 13, but he has no knowledge of where he went afterward. Naresh's father, who is himself a person with a disability, supports his family through manual labor. He suggested that his son might have been manipulated or led astray into becoming involved in the attack.

The second suspect, Rehan, is also a resident of Sonipat and has studied up to the ninth grade. A case under the Arms Act was previously registered against him in 2026. According to Rehan’s father, he had not been living with him for about 10 years; instead, he resided with his mother in Devdu village. His mother works in a factory and was the one who arranged for his bail. Rehan’s aunt, Afsana, said that about two weeks ago, he had called to tell her that he was learning welding work in Gurugram.

Besides Rehan, police have taken Rehan’s childhood friend, Sameer, into custody for questioning. Sameer is also a resident of Sonipat. According to the police, both Sameer and Rehan have previously been to jail in a case involving illegal weapons.

But Sameer’s family maintains that he is innocent. His mother has demanded justice for her son, citing his kidney ailment. The family claims that Sameer has not met Rehan since his release from jail. Sameer’s mother wept as she insisted on her son’s innocence, stating that he is not at fault in this case.

The police have also tracked down those who supplied weapons in the case involving the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Kunal, a resident of Rohna village in Sonipat. Along with him, Sumit—also from the same village—and two women from Uttar Pradesh, Radha and Babita, have been arrested.

According to the police, their involvement in the supply of weapons has come to light. It is alleged that the two women transported pistols to Mumbai via train.