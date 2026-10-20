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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Heavily Escorted Mumbai Police Team Departs With Alleged Shooters From Kota

Heavily Escorted Mumbai Police Team Departs With Tiger Shroff Attackers From Kota ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: A Mumbai Police convoy departed from Rajasthan's Kota on Tuesday morning, around 10:30 AM, taking with them the three suspects arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

On Monday, the Kota Police had apprehended three individuals from a train—suspects linked to the sensational firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Following this, the Mumbai Police arrived in Kota, completed the necessary legal formalities, and formally placed the three individuals under arrest.

Heavily Escorted Mumbai Police Team Departs With Tiger Shroff Attackers From Kota (ETV Bharat) The Mumbai Police had initially set out with the suspects on Monday night, but returned due to security concerns. The suspects were subsequently held overnight in the lock-up at the Railway Colony police station in Kota under tight security. Throughout this period, a special contingent of the Quick Response Team (QRT) remained deployed both outside and within the police station premises to ensure robust security. Subhash Chandra Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kota, stated that the Mumbai Police team had been tracking the suspects throughout Sunday night. The team arrived in Kota on Monday afternoon and conducted intensive questioning of the suspects. Heavily Escorted Mumbai Police Team Departs With Tiger Shroff Attackers From Kota (ETV Bharat) Following this, they were produced before a court and underwent all mandatory medical examinations. After obtaining a transit remand from the local court, the police departed with the suspects around 10:30 AM on Tuesday. The Kota Police provided an escort up to the city limits as the group headed toward Mumbai. The suspects were transported in separate vehicles.