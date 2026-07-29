ETV Bharat / bharat

India Proud To Have 70% Of World's Tiger Population: PM Modi Hails Forest Staff, Scientists For Big Cat Conservation Success

New Delhi: With India now home to nearly 70 percent of the world's tiger population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the tiger conservation efforts as a reflection of the country's long-standing tradition of living in harmony with the nature.

Greeting wildlife enthusiasts on International Tiger Day, observed every year on July 29, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to conservation of the big cats, and praised the efforts of forest personnel, scientists and conservationists, saying their dedication has played a crucial role in protecting tigers.

Taking to social media, the PM said the country is proud to be home to nearly 70 percent of the global tiger population. "India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by our centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"We also reaffirm our commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation," PM Modi mentioned.