India Proud To Have 70% Of World's Tiger Population: PM Modi Hails Forest Staff, Scientists For Big Cat Conservation Success
PM Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that "strengthens tiger conservation".
Published : July 29, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
New Delhi: With India now home to nearly 70 percent of the world's tiger population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the tiger conservation efforts as a reflection of the country's long-standing tradition of living in harmony with the nature.
Greeting wildlife enthusiasts on International Tiger Day, observed every year on July 29, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to conservation of the big cats, and praised the efforts of forest personnel, scientists and conservationists, saying their dedication has played a crucial role in protecting tigers.
The efforts and dedication of our forest personnel, scientists and conservationists have also played a key role in tiger protection. In that spirit, India remains committed to empowering local communities and reducing human-wildlife conflict. pic.twitter.com/hlxEjnBtct— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2026
Taking to social media, the PM said the country is proud to be home to nearly 70 percent of the global tiger population. "India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by our centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.
"We also reaffirm our commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation," PM Modi mentioned.
He added that India will continue to empower local communities and work towards reducing human-wildlife conflict. "The efforts and dedication of our forest personnel, scientists and conservationists have also played a key role in tiger protection. In that spirit, India remains committed to empowering local communities and reducing human-wildlife conflict," the Prime Minister added.
As per the Environment Ministry, India has more than doubled its scientifically assessed tiger population since 2006. According to the All India Tiger Estimation 2022, the country has 3,682 wild tigers and now accounts for nearly 70 percent of the global wild tiger population, making its conservation programme a global model for wildlife recovery.
"The All India Tiger Estimation (2022) places India's tiger population at 3,682. The 2022 All India Tiger Estimation covered 20 States and surveyed over 6.41 lakh kilometres on foot," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also highlighted that India's policy framework for tiger conservation combines long-term vision with sustained institutional support at national and state levels. "Project Tiger, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Tiger Conservation Plans together provide a robust, science-based governance architecture for tiger habitats," said the ministry.
It added that Project Tiger has established a network of 58 tiger reserves across 18 tiger-range states. These reserves cover around 84,500 square kilometres, which is about 2.56 pc of India's geographical area. "Tiger conservation remains a dynamic and evolving priority for India. Looking ahead, India's vision is to secure connected, climate-resilient tiger landscapes that support both wildlife and people," the ministry noted.
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