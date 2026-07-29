ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiger Conservation Means Protecting Entire Ecosystem, Says Bhupender Yadav On International Tiger Day

New Delhi: Forest and wildlife conservation is not limited merely to protecting tigers or forests; rather, it entails the responsibility of safeguarding the entire ecosystem, biodiversity, and the balanced relationship between humanity and nature, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a programme at the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan here, organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, the Minister said this requires awareness, a scientific approach, capacity building, community participation, and solution-oriented thinking.

"Whenever we talk about tiger reserves, forest areas, or the conservation of ecology, it is not only about preserving wildlife or creating tourist destinations. It is also about understanding the relationship between human life and nature," Yadav said, as he emphasised that protecting natural heritage is our responsibility.

Highlighting the works being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for wildlife conservation, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved several remarkable milestones over the last 10 years. Our tiger population, which stood at 2,226, has increased to more than 3,600. The number of tiger reserves has grown from 47 in 2014 to 58. Elephant reserves have increased from 28 to 32."

He said the number of designated Ramsar sites in India has risen from 26 to 100. Similarly, the number of protected areas in the country has increased from 745 in 2014 to 1,134 over the last decade.