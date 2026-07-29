Tiger Conservation Means Protecting Entire Ecosystem, Says Bhupender Yadav On International Tiger Day
India's tiger population has crossed 3,600, as conservation efforts expanded tiger reserves, Ramsar sites and protected areas, Bhupender Yadav said | Santu Das reports.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Forest and wildlife conservation is not limited merely to protecting tigers or forests; rather, it entails the responsibility of safeguarding the entire ecosystem, biodiversity, and the balanced relationship between humanity and nature, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a programme at the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan here, organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, the Minister said this requires awareness, a scientific approach, capacity building, community participation, and solution-oriented thinking.
"Whenever we talk about tiger reserves, forest areas, or the conservation of ecology, it is not only about preserving wildlife or creating tourist destinations. It is also about understanding the relationship between human life and nature," Yadav said, as he emphasised that protecting natural heritage is our responsibility.
Highlighting the works being done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for wildlife conservation, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved several remarkable milestones over the last 10 years. Our tiger population, which stood at 2,226, has increased to more than 3,600. The number of tiger reserves has grown from 47 in 2014 to 58. Elephant reserves have increased from 28 to 32."
He said the number of designated Ramsar sites in India has risen from 26 to 100. Similarly, the number of protected areas in the country has increased from 745 in 2014 to 1,134 over the last decade.
"The number of national parks has grown from 103 to 106. Wildlife sanctuaries have increased from 543 to 574. Conservation reserves have expanded from 51 to 145, while community reserves have increased significantly from 48 to 309," Yadav said.
Talking about the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA’s) new webpage, which was launched on the occasion, he said, "The launch of this integrated portal that brings together information on all our tiger reserves on a single website. This will improve public awareness and make information more accessible. I congratulate NTCA on this initiative."
Underlining that awareness is not created merely by raising issues, he further said, "Highlighting problems is important, but presenting solutions is even more important, because ultimately it is solutions that pave the way for the future."
"The team responsible for implementing policies must also continuously build its capacity. Therefore, we are placing greater emphasis on training and capacity building within the forest sector. This should not be limited to ourselves; it should also include the latest scientific developments and global knowledge sharing," Yadav said.
The Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, besides NTCA, India has also established the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to promote global knowledge sharing and cooperation in conserving big cats.
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