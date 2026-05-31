ETV Bharat / bharat

Tiffany Trump Arrives In Jaisalmer To A Traditional Welcome Amid Tight Security

Jaisalmer: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in the Golden City, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Sunday with her husband, Michael Boulos, on a special aircraft. They received a traditional Rajasthani welcome from the district administration after their plane landed at the civil airport.

Officials, including the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, received the guests at the airport. Folk artists presented Rajasthani culture, and the guests were welcomed with traditional turbans (safas) and floral bouquets.

Strict security was put in place along the route from the airport to their hotel. Tiffany and Michael went directly to the Suryagarh Hotel on Sam Road, where they will stay overnight. The hotel is decorated traditionally, creating a welcoming atmosphere, while security remains tight. During their stay, they plan to visit major tourist spots like the iconic fort, Sonar Quila and Jaisalmer's architectural masterpiece, Patwon Ki Haveli.

They will also experience the local desert culture and folk traditions. Their arrival has excited the local tourism community.

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