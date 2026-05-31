Tiffany Trump Arrives In Jaisalmer To A Traditional Welcome Amid Tight Security
Tiffany Trump and received a traditional Rajasthani welcome in Jaisalmer, staying at Suryagarh Hotel under tight security, exploring cultural and historic sites, reports Tanmay
Published : May 31, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in the Golden City, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Sunday with her husband, Michael Boulos, on a special aircraft. They received a traditional Rajasthani welcome from the district administration after their plane landed at the civil airport.
Officials, including the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, received the guests at the airport. Folk artists presented Rajasthani culture, and the guests were welcomed with traditional turbans (safas) and floral bouquets.
Strict security was put in place along the route from the airport to their hotel. Tiffany and Michael went directly to the Suryagarh Hotel on Sam Road, where they will stay overnight. The hotel is decorated traditionally, creating a welcoming atmosphere, while security remains tight. During their stay, they plan to visit major tourist spots like the iconic fort, Sonar Quila and Jaisalmer's architectural masterpiece, Patwon Ki Haveli.
#WATCH | Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Jaisalmer, aboard a private aircraft, along with her husband, Michael Boulos. Upon arrival at Jaisalmer's civil airport, they were welcomed with Rajasthani culture and… pic.twitter.com/jux2x3veg8— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026
They will also experience the local desert culture and folk traditions. Their arrival has excited the local tourism community.
High alert at India-Pakistan border
Jaisalmer, a sensitive border district adjoining Pakistan, has seen tight security to prevent any issues during the visit.
Tiffany has State Guest status so the intelligence agencies and local police are coordinating closely to make her stay safe and enjoyable, said officials, adding that traffic rules and a security cordon are in place along routes between tourist sites and the hotel.
Memorable moments and past connections
Before Jaisalmer, Tiffany and Michael toured New Delhi. On Friday, they visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple and shared photos on social media.
On Saturday, they visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and took photos in front of the UNESCO World Heritage Site before coming to Jaisalmer.
This isn’t the first Trump family visit to Jaisalmer. In November 2018, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and Trump’s son-in-law, visited the area. He was then White House Senior Advisor. He also attended a high-profile wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel. At that time, American and Rajasthani police worked together to ensure strong security.
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