Tickets To Nowhere: Cancellations, Diversions To Hit 3,000 Berths Across 400 Train Trips
The disruptions come at a time when passenger demand is expected to rise around Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: For thousands of railway passengers planning to travel during the festive season, confirmed tickets may no longer guarantee a smooth journey, with infrastructure and technical works expected to affect train services across parts of the North Central and North Western Railway zones.
Around 3,000 berths across nearly 400 train trips on different routes are expected to remain unavailable or be affected by cancellations, diversions or other operational changes between September and October 15. The disruptions come at a time when passenger demand is expected to rise around Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, leaving travellers worried about last-minute changes to their plans.
For passengers who book their tickets weeks or even months in advance, a cancelled or diverted train can create a chain of problems. Finding an alternative train at short notice can be difficult, particularly during the festive rush when most trains are already heavily booked.
Laxmi Tapodar, a traveller and resident of Faridabad, told ETV Bharat, “Cancellation of trains anywhere across India is an issue for travellers, especially those who book their tickets in advance. Often, passengers have confirmed tickets, but when the train is cancelled, they have to book another ticket. By that time, they may get only a waiting-list ticket, creating another problem for them. Such unusual situations often ruin the spirit of a trip because of train disruptions.”
She said that such disruptions can turn what was planned as a family visit, pilgrimage or festive trip into a stressful experience. Passengers may have to search for alternative trains, change their travel dates or resort to other modes of transport, often at higher costs.
The problem becomes more acute during festivals, when railway services witness a surge in demand. A passenger who loses a confirmed berth because of a cancellation may find that alternative trains have no seats available. Those travelling with elderly family members, children or in groups face an even greater challenge in rearranging their journeys at the last minute.
For many passengers, the grievance is not simply about the cancellation itself but the uncertainty that follows. Travel arrangements such as hotel bookings, local transport, connecting trains and work or family commitments are often planned around the original train schedule.
Dayanand, a passenger from Bihar, told ETV Bharat, “The problem is not limited to train cancellations or diversions. Their cascading effect disrupts other aspects of our travel plans as well, including bookings at dharamshalas, local transportation and even adjustments to office leave. When a train is cancelled or diverted at the last minute, it takes considerable time and effort to rearrange and fix all these arrangements.”
The Railways, meanwhile, conducts assessments to identify periods when construction and infrastructure works can be carried out with the least possible impact on passengers and train operations. The current one-and-a-half-month window has been selected keeping in mind the operational challenges that lie ahead during the rest of the year. “After this period, major festivals such as Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja fall between October and November, when heavy passenger rush is anticipated. From November to February, fog is expected to affect train operations. This will be followed by examination and Holi travel in March-April, and then the summer vacation rush. The works are aimed at improving infrastructure and increasing the capacity of railway routes, which would help facilitate smoother and more efficient train operations in the future,” a senior North Central Railway official told ETV Bharat.
The work will be carried out in three phases. The pre-pre-non-interlocking phase will be conducted up to August 31, the pre-non-interlocking phase from September 1 to October 12, and the non-interlocking phase from October 13 to October 15.
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