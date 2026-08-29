ETV Bharat / bharat

Tickets To Nowhere: Cancellations, Diversions To Hit 3,000 Berths Across 400 Train Trips

New Delhi: For thousands of railway passengers planning to travel during the festive season, confirmed tickets may no longer guarantee a smooth journey, with infrastructure and technical works expected to affect train services across parts of the North Central and North Western Railway zones.

Around 3,000 berths across nearly 400 train trips on different routes are expected to remain unavailable or be affected by cancellations, diversions or other operational changes between September and October 15. The disruptions come at a time when passenger demand is expected to rise around Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, leaving travellers worried about last-minute changes to their plans.

For passengers who book their tickets weeks or even months in advance, a cancelled or diverted train can create a chain of problems. Finding an alternative train at short notice can be difficult, particularly during the festive rush when most trains are already heavily booked.

Laxmi Tapodar, a traveller and resident of Faridabad, told ETV Bharat, “Cancellation of trains anywhere across India is an issue for travellers, especially those who book their tickets in advance. Often, passengers have confirmed tickets, but when the train is cancelled, they have to book another ticket. By that time, they may get only a waiting-list ticket, creating another problem for them. Such unusual situations often ruin the spirit of a trip because of train disruptions.”

She said that such disruptions can turn what was planned as a family visit, pilgrimage or festive trip into a stressful experience. Passengers may have to search for alternative trains, change their travel dates or resort to other modes of transport, often at higher costs.