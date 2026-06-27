ETV Bharat / bharat

Throat-Slit Body Of Man Found In Karnataka Woods; Dog Squad Leads Police To Killer's House And Sword

Uttara Kannada: In a major breakthrough in the murder of a man in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, police have arrested the slain's neighbour after the dog squad broke into his house where a sword, the weapon of offence has been recovered.

The murder took place in Singanamane under Itguli Gram Panchayat in Sirsi taluk of the district. The deceased has been identified as Parameshwara Babu Nayak, 35, a local resident.

It is understood that the victim went missing shortly after receiving a mobile phone call in a forest area near his house on June 25, 2026. When he did not return home even after dusk, the villagers became worried and started searching for him. They also called the '112' emergency helpline at night to lodge a complaint.

Shortly, the Helpline staff and Sirsi Rural Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search. On Friday morning, June 26, Parameshi's body was found in a pool of blood in a forest area near Shinganamane.

The Karwar dog squad, fingerprint expert team and Sukho team visited the scene and collected evidence. District Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N., DSP Geeta Patil, PI Ramesh Hoogara of Sirsi Rural Station and PSI Santosh Kumar M visited the scene and inspected it, and a case was registered at the rural station.