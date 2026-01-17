Thrilled, Elated: Passengers Share Experience Of Maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
They liked the safety equipment, cleanliness, upgraded amenities, camera surveillance and three hours less travel time compared to the existing fastest train on the route.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Guwahati: For Vikash Majumdar, the joy was double as both his journeys began on the same day — his first job as a train attendant and being part of the inaugural journey of the maiden Vande Bharat sleeper train from the Kamakhya railway station in Assam to West Bengal's Howrah.
"It is beyond my imagination that my first job will begin on the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train," an elated Majumder told ETV Bharat.
Elaborating on his responsibilities, Majumdar said, "I have been instructed to take proper care of passengers according to their requirements. My duties include assisting travellers and maintaining cleanliness in the coach."
Majumdar, a final-year student from Assam, described the opportunity as unexpected and prestigious. "I never thought my first job would be on such a premium-class train, where I would get the chance to serve passengers. This is just the beginning. Let's see how it goes in the future. But I am determined to give my best," he said.
Pompi Das, a Class VII student of Railway High School, said, "I am very happy to have got the chance to travel on this premium train. It is clean and feels much safer compared to other regular trains."
"I came here with my group to travel on the train up to Rangia to get a first-hand experience. Although I have travelled on various trains to Jaipur, West Bengal and other places, this journey feels far more upgraded. The train is clean, safe and comfortable for us," she said.
Echoing a similar feeling, another student, Nandini Das, said, "I thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural ride of the Vande Bharat sleeper train and feel great."
"It is reassuring to see camera surveillance inside the coach, which gives passengers, especially women, a strong sense of security. Because of these safety measures, I would no longer feel unsafe while travelling alone," Das, who aspires to join the Indian Air Force, added.
She further pointed out that the automatic doors were among the train's best features, as they do not open while the train is in motion, which helps prevent passengers from falling from a moving train.
Pradeep Chand Sharma was excited about the launch of the modern train service from Assam. "I am very happy that this technologically advanced train is starting from our state and will directly connect two major religious centres, Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam and Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. This connectivity will help boost economic growth and tourism in both states," he said.
"Travel time between Guwahati and Kolkata will be significantly reduced to around three to four hours. This will not only save passengers' time but also offer a more comfortable travel experience," he added.
An enthusiastic Pinki Basak of Guwahati said, "I am extremely thrilled to travel on this train. I came to the station yesterday (Friday) to book a ticket, but I was informed that booking was not available as it was an inaugural run. I was quite upset and thought I might miss the opportunity to travel on this train."
"However, I did not lose hope and returned to the station again today (Saturday), hoping for some arrangement for a ticket. Quite unexpectedly, a known person offered me a souvenir ticket. It felt like a dream come true, especially as I came to the station straight after completing half a day's duty at school," said Basak, a school teacher who was also travelling in the inaugural run of the train.
In a major boost to pilgrimage travel and long-distance rail connectivity, the Railways has started the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Assam and West Bengal, linking the revered Kamakhya Devi Temple with the iconic Kalighat Temple. The new service offers devotees and tourists a faster travel option between the prominent religious destinations.
The Howrah–Guwahati rail corridor will significantly cut travel time compared to the current service, the Saraighat Express, which takes around 17 hours to cover the 966 km. However, the Vande Bharat sleeper will complete the journey in about 14 hours.
The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express has been introduced to enhance the overnight travel experience. Designed to suit the evolving needs of modern travellers, it focuses on comfort rather than treating night journeys as merely a way to reach a destination.
