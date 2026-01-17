ETV Bharat / bharat

Thrilled, Elated: Passengers Share Experience Of Maiden Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Guwahati: For Vikash Majumdar, the joy was double as both his journeys began on the same day — his first job as a train attendant and being part of the inaugural journey of the maiden Vande Bharat sleeper train from the Kamakhya railway station in Assam to West Bengal's Howrah.

"It is beyond my imagination that my first job will begin on the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train," an elated Majumder told ETV Bharat.

Elaborating on his responsibilities, Majumdar said, "I have been instructed to take proper care of passengers according to their requirements. My duties include assisting travellers and maintaining cleanliness in the coach."

The interior of the vande Bharat sleeper train. (IANS)

Majumdar, a final-year student from Assam, described the opportunity as unexpected and prestigious. "I never thought my first job would be on such a premium-class train, where I would get the chance to serve passengers. This is just the beginning. Let's see how it goes in the future. But I am determined to give my best," he said.

Pompi Das, a Class VII student of Railway High School, said, "I am very happy to have got the chance to travel on this premium train. It is clean and feels much safer compared to other regular trains."

"I came here with my group to travel on the train up to Rangia to get a first-hand experience. Although I have travelled on various trains to Jaipur, West Bengal and other places, this journey feels far more upgraded. The train is clean, safe and comfortable for us," she said.

Echoing a similar feeling, another student, Nandini Das, said, "I thoroughly enjoyed the inaugural ride of the Vande Bharat sleeper train and feel great."