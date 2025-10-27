ETV Bharat / bharat

Thrill Vs Tragedy: Rising Paragliding Deaths Cast A Shadow

In 2022, two tourists died in Dobhi, Himachal Pradesh, after falling from a height when they lost grip on the paraglider.

In Goa's Keri area (January 2025), both a tourist and the operator died in a tandem paragliding accident. The operation lacked official permission, according to local reports.

A Russian woman crashed near Solang village after flying from Bir Billing to Manali and was hospitalised. In recent years, several similar accidents have raised concerns about safety compliance and preparedness.

But behind these breathtaking flights lies a growing concern: safety. Recently, a Canadian paraglider died after crash-landing in the Dhauladhar ranges. Two foreign pilots were rescued from the upper reaches of Kangra and Kullu after taking off from Bir-Billing, a renowned paragliding site.

Kullu: As the Himalayan air turns crisp and snow blankets the peaks of Himachal Pradesh, tourists are returning in large numbers. Recent natural disasters had briefly disrupted travel. Now, families seek peace in the mountains, while adventure-lovers chase adrenaline rushes. Places like Bir Billing, Manali, Solang Nala and Dobhi are buzzing again with paragliders and river rafters.

In the Kullu district, Solang Nala was the first designated paragliding site in Manali. This site is at a lower height, so the risk of accidents is also lower. About ten years ago, a tourist died in an accident here. After this, the administration and operators added effective safety measures.

Paragliding Rules

Certain rules must be followed for paragliding. Children under 12 years of age or weighing below 30 kg are not allowed to paraglide. Pilots cannot perform aerial stunts with participants, and equipment cannot be overloaded or underloaded. It is mandatory to provide complete safety information to all participants before each flight. People suffering from heart disease, epilepsy, lung diseases, asthma, and pregnant women are not allowed to participate in paragliding.

Who Are Solo Pilots In Paragliding?

A solo paragliding pilot is someone who flies a paraglider by themselves, without an instructor guiding them. After finishing a training course, they know how to take off, steer, fly, and land safely on their own. They can also check the weather and understand how the glider works to make the right choices while flying.

Common Mistakes Paragliding Pilots Make

Skipping pre-flight checks: Not taking the time to carefully inspect your equipment, such as the glider, harness, and helmet, before flying can lead to problems.

Not taking the time to carefully inspect your equipment, such as the glider, harness, and helmet, before flying can lead to problems. Misjudging weather or site conditions: Flying when the weather is bad or choosing a spot with many obstacles, such as trees or power lines, increases the risk of accidents.

Flying when the weather is bad or choosing a spot with many obstacles, such as trees or power lines, increases the risk of accidents. Underestimating risks: Being overconfident, impatient, or ignoring your own tiredness can cause you to make poor decisions and push limits you aren't ready for.

Being overconfident, impatient, or ignoring your own tiredness can cause you to make poor decisions and push limits you aren't ready for. Poor wing handling : Not controlling the wing properly during launch, like not moving your feet to adjust the lines, can cause the glider to lift off too soon or go off-course.

: Not controlling the wing properly during launch, like not moving your feet to adjust the lines, can cause the glider to lift off too soon or go off-course. Incorrect landing technique : Not knowing how to land properly increases the risk of injury or damage to your equipment.

: Not knowing how to land properly increases the risk of injury or damage to your equipment. Lack of planning : Forgetting to look out for obstacles (like power lines, trees, or private property) in your takeoff or landing zone can be dangerous.

: Forgetting to look out for obstacles (like power lines, trees, or private property) in your takeoff or landing zone can be dangerous. Not communicating: Failing to talk to other pilots or ground crew when needed can mean you miss out on important information or help.

Paragliding Sites And Pilots In The Kullu District

Solang Nala, Madhi, Majhach, Dobhi, Kothi, Gadsa, and Nangabag are paragliding sites in the Kullu district. The tourism department's technical committee inspects these locations before granting flight permission. There are 442 registered paragliding pilots at these sites: Solang Nala (180), Dobhi (196), Majhach (4), Nangabag (15), Gadsa (40), Kothi (4), and Madhi (3).

Operators’ Explanation Regarding Accidents

With increased tourist interest, Dobhi, Nangabag, and Gadsa have been designated as year-round paragliding sites, except during the July and August monsoon. Operators say that many accidents result when tourists loosen their safety harnesses after take-off, despite protocols being explained before every flight. Operators emphasise that while they provide safety instructions, it is the tourists' responsibility to follow them.

Tourists Are Informed About The Risks Involved

Whenever tourists arrive for paragliding, operators make them sign a form that also highlights the risks involved in the activity. Tourists read all the instructions and sign the form before heading into the air for the adventure.

Illegal Paragliding Curbed After The 2022 Accident

In May 2022, following the death of a tourist from Karnataka in Kullu, the Himachal Pradesh High Court banned paragliding. In response, the court instructed authorities to draft a rulebook, train pilots and inspect paragliders. As a result, the administration cracked down on illegal paragliding activities. Only registered operators and licenced pilots are now allowed to conduct paragliding, and paragliders are also instructed to strictly follow safety regulations.

Aero Sports Rules 2022

Under the Aero Sports Rules 2022, a safety parachute and an ambulance must be at each take-off and landing site. Gloves, ankle boots, a first-aid kit, a repair kit, a helmet, a ladder, a 50-metre rope with 8 mm diameter, and a carabiner cylinder with a mask are required. Each paraglider must have two pulleys, oxygen, a two-way radio communication device, and an instrument panel (altimeter, compass, airspeed indicator).

A GPS device is required for solo pilots. The pilot's records must be in a digital logbook under their name. The pilot must be medically fit. Insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh is required for the pilot, passenger, and others. To apply for a tandem licence, a pilot must finish the SIV (advanced course).

What Experts Have To Say

Gimnar Singh, a trainer at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, said, "According to the new rules, a pilot cannot conduct more than four flights in a day. If a pilot is found doing adventure activities without their licence card around their neck, their licence may be revoked. Tourists should check the weather before paragliding. They should only proceed when conditions are safe."

Gimnar further advised that tourists must ask the pilot to show their licence before the flight. They must ensure the pilot is registered with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department. Tourists should also learn the pilot's name and other details. Once confirmed, they should get all safety information. Adhering to paragliding safety guidelines is crucial.

Roshan Thakur, Paraglider Pilot, said, "Only trained pilots should undertake solo flights. They know how to land safely. Most accidents involving foreigners in Himachal Pradesh occur due to technical failure or bad weather. Before a solo flight, pilots should follow weather updates from the meteorological department."

He added, "Solo flight tourists also need to be very cautious. Sometimes, when the pilot takes off, the weather may change mid-air. In strong winds, the paraglider may lose direction."

Regular Inspection Of Paragliding Sites

Kullu District Tourism Officer Rohit Sharma said, "All paragliding sites are inspected regularly by the tourism department. Staff also monitor whether pilots are following the rules. Tourists are informed about the risks of adventure sports."

How Did Paragliding Begin in India?

Paragliding took off in India in the early 1990s, starting in Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh. The first flying spots were found by two foreigners, Neil Kinnear and Keith Nicholas. Before paragliding became popular, the area saw a lot of hang gliding, mostly thanks to adventurous visitors from abroad. It wasn't long before paragliding caught on, with solo pilots like Bruce Mills from New Zealand leading the way. Soon, Indian flyers like Roshan Thakur, Gurpreet Dhindsa, Debu Choudhury, and Rajan Juvekar helped make paragliding a familiar sight in the skies.

How Did Tandem Paragliding Start in India?

Tandem paragliding is when you fly together with an experienced pilot. It was started a few years later, in 1996, in Solang Valley near Manali. Roshan Thakur, one of the first paragliders from Himachal Pradesh, got things started. In the early days, there were just a handful of pilots and companies offering tandem flights. But after 2005, more and more people wanted to try it, and the number of pilots grew fast. By June 2022, Kullu alone had 445 licenced tandem paraglider pilots and 45 operators, and Bir-Billing had over 300 licenced pilots too.