Three Youths Languishing In UAE Jails, Leaving Indigent Families In Bihar Distraught, On The Precipice

(clockwise from bottom left) Deepak Kumar Singh's family in Katwar village, Siwan; Ravi Kumar of Santghat, Bettiah; and Ritesh Thakur of Gopalganj ( ETV Bharat )

By Jitendra Kumar Gupta (Bettiah), Atal Pandey (Gopalganj), Imroz Ahmed (Siwan) Patna: For the past several months, three youths from Bihar — Deepak Kumar Singh of Siwan, Ritesh Thakur of Gopalganj, and Ravi Kumar of Bettiah — have been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They had gone to Dubai or Abu Dhabi to earn money and change their family's fortunes. Now, their relatives are running from pillar to post for help and pleading for their sons' return. Ritesh Thakur, Hajiapur Ward No. 8, Sadar Block, Gopalganj District Ritesh Thakur, the son of late Shivbalak Thakur, a resident of Hajiapur Ward No. 8, Sadar Block, Gopalganj district, went to Dubai to earn a living two and a half years ago. For the past year and a half, he has been languishing in Dubai's Fazira Jail. At home, his wife Punita Devi — with whom he has two daughters — and mother Kamala Devi, are inconsolable. They have submitted pleas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for Ritesh's return. Punita says when her husband, Ritesh, left for Dubai, their family used to live in a small room. He promised to earn enough to return and build a bigger home. Back at home, he used to work in a saloon. But wanting to earn more to build his own house, save for his daughters' education, and pay off his debts, in 2023, Ritesh left for Dubai on a tourist visa. For a year, he earned a good living and kept sending money to his family. But then, in the hope of earning more, he trusted brokers and decided not to return after his tourist visa expired. Then, he was arrested. Back home, his wife and elderly mother are in a dire state, as Ritesh was the sole breadwinner. Managing two meals a day has become difficult. The family feels helpless as they neither know UAE's legal procedures, nor receive regular information. Recently, Punita met the District Magistrate and submitted an application, begging for help. Afterwards, she told ETV Bharat, "After a year and a half, his [Ritesh's] phone went off. I contacted the agent, but he was evasive. Then, a few months ago, I received a call from an unknown number. It was Ritesh. He said he was imprisoned in Dubai's Fazira Jail." Ravi Kumar, Santghat, Bettiah District Ravi Kumar, son of Kanhaiya Kumar, a resident of Santghat, Bettiah, is imprisoned in Dubai's Al Avir jail. His poor father took a loan to send him to Abu Dhabi on May 22, 2024. Ravi's mother, Shakuntala Devi, said Ravi's agent was Anwar Mian of Manuapul, Bettiah, who had promised that her son would earn a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. But after he reached Dubai and joined work, he was paid only Rs 17,000 per month.