Three Youths Languishing In UAE Jails, Leaving Indigent Families In Bihar Distraught, On The Precipice

Deepak Singh of Siwan, Ritesh Thakur of Gopalganj, and Ravi Kumar of Bettiah had gone to UAE to earn money and change their family's fortunes.
Patna: For the past several months, three youths from Bihar — Deepak Kumar Singh of Siwan, Ritesh Thakur of Gopalganj, and Ravi Kumar of Bettiah — have been imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They had gone to Dubai or Abu Dhabi to earn money and change their family's fortunes. Now, their relatives are running from pillar to post for help and pleading for their sons' return.
Ritesh Thakur, Hajiapur Ward No. 8, Sadar Block, Gopalganj District
Ritesh Thakur, the son of late Shivbalak Thakur, a resident of Hajiapur Ward No. 8, Sadar Block, Gopalganj district, went to Dubai to earn a living two and a half years ago. For the past year and a half, he has been languishing in Dubai's Fazira Jail.
At home, his wife Punita Devi — with whom he has two daughters — and mother Kamala Devi, are inconsolable. They have submitted pleas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for Ritesh's return.
Punita says when her husband, Ritesh, left for Dubai, their family used to live in a small room. He promised to earn enough to return and build a bigger home. Back at home, he used to work in a saloon. But wanting to earn more to build his own house, save for his daughters' education, and pay off his debts, in 2023, Ritesh left for Dubai on a tourist visa.
For a year, he earned a good living and kept sending money to his family. But then, in the hope of earning more, he trusted brokers and decided not to return after his tourist visa expired. Then, he was arrested.
Back home, his wife and elderly mother are in a dire state, as Ritesh was the sole breadwinner. Managing two meals a day has become difficult. The family feels helpless as they neither know UAE's legal procedures, nor receive regular information.
Recently, Punita met the District Magistrate and submitted an application, begging for help. Afterwards, she told ETV Bharat, "After a year and a half, his [Ritesh's] phone went off. I contacted the agent, but he was evasive. Then, a few months ago, I received a call from an unknown number. It was Ritesh. He said he was imprisoned in Dubai's Fazira Jail."
Ravi Kumar, Santghat, Bettiah District
Ravi Kumar, son of Kanhaiya Kumar, a resident of Santghat, Bettiah, is imprisoned in Dubai's Al Avir jail. His poor father took a loan to send him to Abu Dhabi on May 22, 2024.
Ravi's mother, Shakuntala Devi, said Ravi's agent was Anwar Mian of Manuapul, Bettiah, who had promised that her son would earn a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. But after he reached Dubai and joined work, he was paid only Rs 17,000 per month.
"So, after three months, he asked his employers why he was getting paid so little. Immediately, he was kicked out of the company and abandoned in a deserted area. Somehow, Ravi contacted us. Then we filed a complaint at the local police station. I went there myself, but the police only assured me of help without doing anything. Meanwhile, Ravi went to the Indian Embassy in Dubai, but no one listened to him there," said Shakuntala Devi.
She claimed that Ravi's cellphone and money had also been seized. And when he approached the police in Dubai, they arrested him and sent him to jail.
Ravi's father, Kanhaiya Kumar, who runs a handcart to support his family, said he had taken a loan by mortgaging jewellery to send his son to Dubai. He said after 2-3 months there, some brokers started harassing him.
"A broker in Dubai lured my son with false promises of a better job in another company." Instead, they took his cellphone and money, and left him in a deserted area near the border with Oman.
"Then I took another loan of Rs 40,000 and sent it to Ravi in Dubai, so that he could look for work again. But again, he was cheated," said the father. That's when he met and pleaded with Satish Chandra Dubey, the Union MoS for Coal and Mines, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, but said he only gave verbal assurances.
Sometime later, when the family learned that Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishore had arrived at the Circuit House in Bettiah, they spoke with YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who had recently joined and JSP from the BJP. Following this, Prashant Kishore spoke with the family and assured them of all possible assistance. According to sources, a local JSP team is now preparing for further action by collecting documents from the family, to pass on the correct information to the embassy.
Deepak Kumar Singh, Katwar village, Andar Block, Siwan District
Deepak Kumar Singh, son of Manoj Singh, a resident of Katwar village in Siwan's Andar block, has been imprisoned in Abu Dhabi for the past nine months. The family has been inconsolable since the news of their son's arrest, but so far, they are yet to receive any significant relief from Indian authorities.
Deepak worked for Nasser Al Hajri Corporation in Abu Dhabi. He had taken a month's leave on April 25, 2025, for his sister's wedding in Siwan. After the wedding, he returned to Abu Dhabi by an IndiGo flight from Gorakhpur via Hyderabad on June 1, 2025. But six days after reaching there, the family received a phone call informing them that Deepak had been arrested for carrying contraband.
Deepak's mother, Sona Devi, said the devastated family has appealed to everyone, from the DM of Siwan, to the local MLA and MP, and even the CMs of Bihar and UP. They have also gone appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi for help. Again, they received no concrete assistance.
According to information the family has received from the MEA, Deepak has been fined 5 lakh dirhams (around Rs 1,25 crore) for "smuggling contraband into Abu Dhabi". The family is asking how Deepak managed to evade India's strict security checks with the alleged contraband. His grandfather said, "My grandson is being framed. If we had so much money, why would Deepak need to go abroad for work?"
Public Service: How To Appeal For Relief
In case a member of your family is in a similar predicament, you should first contact the Indian Consulate in Dubai or the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The prisoner himself or a family member can apply in Form 1, prescribed under the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003. Attach photocopies of the prisoner's passport, his sentencing judgment, and fingerprints to the application. After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and MEA review the request, they will coordinate with the UAE government.
