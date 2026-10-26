ETV Bharat / bharat

3-Year-Old Falls To Death From Ghaziabad High-Rise Through Empty AC Vent

An outer view of City Apartments ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: A three-year-old boy died after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise building through the open space left by a removed window AC unit at City Apartment in Aditya World City, Ghaziabad.

The incident happened at around 6.30 pm on Sunday. According to the police, the deceased child has been identified as Teerth Goyal, son of Anshul Goyal. The family resided on the 17th floor and had removed the window AC for repairs. The child's father said that Teerth was playing inside the flat when he fell through the open AC vent.

He was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital on NH-9, where doctors declared him dead. The tragic death of the three-year-old left the entire society in a state of mourning, with the family members inconsolable. According to ACP (Wave City) Priya Shripal, the police received the information about the incident at around 9:35 pm.