ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Women Of Telangana Origin To Contest Victoria Elections In Australia

Sindhu Sama ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Three women of Telangana origin are contesting the upcoming elections in Australia’s Victoria state, representing the Republican Party in different constituencies. Sindhu Sama, 40, a software professional originally from Kachiguda in Hyderabad, is contesting for the Upper House (Legislative Council) from the Western Victoria region in Melbourne.

Her father, Sama Veera Reddy, a businessman from Kambalapalli village in Mahabubabad district, said on Thursday that Sindhu had completed her intermediate education at Sri Chaitanya College in Miyapur and pursued B.Tech at TRR Engineering College. She earlier worked with Infosys before moving to Melbourne around 15 years ago after marrying software professional Sunil.

Another candidate, LK Lakshmi Kenderla, a native of Karmanghat in Hyderabad, is contesting for the state parliament from the Sydenham constituency in Melbourne. Her family members said she had been working in a federal government department in Australia for the past 18 years. Her family had moved to Hyderabad from Narayanpet district 38 years ago. Chittedi Suchitra, a native of Antampalli in Bhikkanur mandal of Kamareddy district, is contesting from the Laverton constituency in Victoria. She is among nine candidates in the fray for the seat.