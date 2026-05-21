ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Trademark Applications Filed For 'Cockroach Janta Party' Name

New Delhi: Three separate trademark applications have been filed seeking rights over the name Cockroach Janata Party, official records showed.

The filings, by lesser-known individuals, come amid growing attention around a satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party, that had attracted million of views and followers within days of launch for its online commentary and digital presence.

While the X account of the outfit was withheld in India, the applications filed with the Trade Marks Registry portal seek trademark registration under the category for providing political and social services.

Separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akhand Swaroop -- about whom not much is known -- and by a proprietorship COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.

According to the Trade Marks Registry portal, the status of two applications are showing 'Formalities Check Pass', which means applications have successfully cleared the initial technical scrutiny by the trademark office.

The third application status is 'Sent to Vienna Codification" means it has been send for classification under the Vienna Classification system. This usually happens when the trademark contains a logo/ symbol/image/shape/design or graphical element.

This application was filled for 'Cockroach Janta Party (Label Mark)', which means the applicant has applied to register not just the words "Cockroach Janta Party", but the complete visual/logo version of the mark. The other two have been filed for 'Cockroach Janta Party'.

'Cockroach Janta Party' is usually a word mark application, while the 'Cockroach Janta Party (Label Mark)' is a logo/design-based trademark application. While the first application was filed on May 19, the other two were filed on Thursday.

In India, the process of registering a trademark starts when an application is filed with the trademark office. First, the application is checked for proper format and then examined on its merits. This means the examiner reviews whether the mark is clear, distinctive, and not too similar to existing marks.

If the examiner finds any issues, the applicant is invited to explain or fix them and once these concerns are resolved, the trademark is accepted and published in the official Trade Marks Journal, which is like a public notice.

Under the Indian trademark law, a registered trademark is granted protection for 10 years from the date of filing of the application. After that, it can be renewed for additional periods of 10 years each by paying the prescribed renewal fee.