ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-Star For BJP In Kerala With Key Wins; Spread Wings By Opening Account In Kollam Too

Thiruvananthapuram: Challening Kerala's long-standing bipolar political status dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party has posted a significant breakthrough in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, winning three key constituencies - Nemon, Kazhakkoottam and Chathannoor.

The victories mark a notable expansion of the BJP's footprint in the state, with high-profiles victories by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom, former Union minister V Muraleedharan in Kazhakkootam, and B B Gopakumar in Chathannoor in Kollam district.

In a tightly fought contest, Muraleedharan secured Kazhakkoottam by a narrow margin of 428 votes, while Gopakumar won Chathannoor by 4,398 votes, and Chandrasekhar clinched Nemom with a lead of 4978 votes.

In a historic first for Kerala, two former Union Ministers from the cabinet of Narendra Modi - Rajeev and Muraleedharan - have been elected to the State Assembly, underlining the party's intensified push to expand its base in the southern state.

Chathannoor: Breakthrough in Kollam

Chathannoor in Kollam district witnessed one of the biggest upsets of the election, as the BJP opened its account in the district for the first time. Gopakumar's victory ends decades of alternating dominance between the UDF and LDF. The party had shown steady growth here, finishing second in previous elections. This time, a combination of local anti-incumbency against the sitting MLA and targeted outreach among youth and workers helped tilt the balance in BJP's favour.

Nemom: Stronghold Reclaimed