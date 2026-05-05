Three-Star For BJP In Kerala With Key Wins; Spread Wings By Opening Account In Kollam Too
In a historic first for Kerala, two former Union Ministers from the cabinet of PM Narendra Modi - Rajeev and Muraleedharan - have been elected.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Challening Kerala's long-standing bipolar political status dominated by the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party has posted a significant breakthrough in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, winning three key constituencies - Nemon, Kazhakkoottam and Chathannoor.
The victories mark a notable expansion of the BJP's footprint in the state, with high-profiles victories by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Nemom, former Union minister V Muraleedharan in Kazhakkootam, and B B Gopakumar in Chathannoor in Kollam district.
In a tightly fought contest, Muraleedharan secured Kazhakkoottam by a narrow margin of 428 votes, while Gopakumar won Chathannoor by 4,398 votes, and Chandrasekhar clinched Nemom with a lead of 4978 votes.
In a historic first for Kerala, two former Union Ministers from the cabinet of Narendra Modi - Rajeev and Muraleedharan - have been elected to the State Assembly, underlining the party's intensified push to expand its base in the southern state.
Chathannoor: Breakthrough in Kollam
Chathannoor in Kollam district witnessed one of the biggest upsets of the election, as the BJP opened its account in the district for the first time. Gopakumar's victory ends decades of alternating dominance between the UDF and LDF. The party had shown steady growth here, finishing second in previous elections. This time, a combination of local anti-incumbency against the sitting MLA and targeted outreach among youth and workers helped tilt the balance in BJP's favour.
Nemom: Stronghold Reclaimed
The BJP regained Nemom, a constituency often described as its Kerala bastion since O Rajagopal made history by winning the party's first Assembly seat in 2016. After losing it in 2021, the party has now reclaimed the seat with Rajeev's victory. A high-voltage triangular contest saw Rajeev leverage his national profile, development pitch, and connect with urban voters. His campaign, combined with booth-level micro-management, proved decisive in overcoming both - General Education Minister V Sivankutyy, a tall leader of CPI(M) and K S Sabarinathan of the Congress - challenges.
Kazhakkoottam: Narrow But Significant Victory
Kazhakkoottam delivered perhaps the most dramatic result, with Muraleedharan unseating senior CPI(M) leader and former minister Kadakampally Surendran by 428 votes. The constituency, home to Technopark and a large IT workforce, saw intense campaigning. Muraleedharan's outreach among young professionals and urban voters, coupled with anti-incumbency sentiment, played a key role in the narrow win.
Strategic Gains Despite Limited Numbers
While the BJP’s overall tally remains modest, the nature of these victories - urban, high-profile, and geographically diverse - signals a strategic shift. The party's focused campaigns, backed by visits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed to push its vote share beyond traditional limits.
Though exit polls had predicted a larger (3 to 11 seats) tally, these three wins mark the party's most significant Assembly performance in Kerala since 2016.
The results suggest that while Kerala continues to largely favour the UDF-LDF binary, the BJP has begun carving out pockets of influence - particularly in urban centres - potentially reshaping the state’s political dynamics in the years ahead.
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