ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Returnees From Ebola-Hit Countries Under Home Isolation In Durg

Durg: The district health department in Chhattisgarh's Durg is on high alert following the return of three individuals from the South African countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

Collector Abhijit Singh said these individuals are being constantly monitored in the 21-day home isolation as a precaution, and no Ebola infection has been confirmed in any of them so far.

One woman reached Durg from the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 31, while two others reached Bhilai on June 2 from Ethiopia and Uganda. Of them, two are Indian nationals, and one is a Ugandan citizen, he added.

Health officials have been monitoring their condition through telephonic follow-up twice a day and collecting information about their health status every morning and evening, Singh said.