Three Returnees From Ebola-Hit Countries Under Home Isolation In Durg
One woman reached Durg from the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 31, while two others reached Bhilai on June 2 from Ethiopia and Uganda.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Durg: The district health department in Chhattisgarh's Durg is on high alert following the return of three individuals from the South African countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Uganda.
Collector Abhijit Singh said these individuals are being constantly monitored in the 21-day home isolation as a precaution, and no Ebola infection has been confirmed in any of them so far.
One woman reached Durg from the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 31, while two others reached Bhilai on June 2 from Ethiopia and Uganda. Of them, two are Indian nationals, and one is a Ugandan citizen, he added.
Health officials have been monitoring their condition through telephonic follow-up twice a day and collecting information about their health status every morning and evening, Singh said.
The travellers have been advised to immediately inform the tracing team, health department, control room or the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer if they experience any discomfort or symptoms during the monitoring period, he added.
On May 17, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Subsequently, the Centre directed all states and Union Territories to heighten surveillance of passengers arriving from these countries.
Meanwhile, a foreign passenger was found to have a history of Ebola virus upon screening at Shamshabad Airport and was shifted to the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital, where his samples were collected and sent for testing to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB).
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