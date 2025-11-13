Three New Species Of Rock Ants Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh
The discovery has been made by myrmecologists from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla and Punjabi University in Patiala
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
Shimla: Myrmecologists from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla (HPU) and Punjabi University in Patiala have discovered three new species of rock ants in Arunachal Pradesh.
The discovery was made by a team led by Dr Joginder Rilta, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at HPU and Professor (Dr) Himendra Bharti of Punjabi University. Their research has been published in the prestigious international journal, 'Sociobiology'.
The three species that have been discovered are Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni and Temnothorax pangchenensis. Dr Rilta explained that the research was initiated in 2012 with Professor Bharti, who is known as the 'Ant Man of India'. The sample collection began in 2013, and the research was completed in 2018. The findings have been published this year.
He explained that the study was based entirely on morphological taxonomy and not DNA analysis. "We collected ant samples from Arunachal Pradesh, preserved them and studied them under a microscope in the laboratory. Microscopic characteristics of each species, such as body structure, head shape, spine length, body hair arrangement, colour and size were analysed," said Dr Rilta.
These new species are called rock ants because they make their homes in rock crevices and among stones. They are small in size and found in high, humid and cold areas.
Dr Rilta said, "The Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh have amazing biodiversity. These areas still hold many unknown species that need further research."
Temnothorax arunachalensis is named after its type locality, Arunachal Pradesh, while Temnothorax boltoni is named in honour of the famous British scientist Barry Bolton, who laid the foundation of ant classification. The third variety Temnothorax pangchenensis is named after the Pangchen region. The word 'Pangchen' means 'place free from sins' in the language of the Monpa tribe that plays a vital role in conserving the biodiversity of the region.
Over 1,300 ant species have been recorded in India, while the global number has reached approximately 15,000. A large number of these species have been found in the Himalayan region, especially in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. These discoveries further reinforce the Himalayan region's exceptionally rich biodiversity.
"Even the smallest ant plays a vital role in nature. They are important in soil fertility, seed dispersal and maintaining ecological balance. Every new discovery teaches us that there is still much to learn about nature," asserted Dr Rilta.
The discovery of these new species is important not only from a scientific point of view but also from an environmental point of view as well. Dr Rilta pointed out that ants are indicators of the health of any ecosystem. "The discovery of new species is proof that our North-Eastern and Himalayan regions still hold a vast reservoir of biodiversity. Understanding these species is essential for environmental conservation and ecological balance," he said.
Underlining that patience and dedication are the key to science, he said, "I would tell young people that if you want to get into biodiversity or taxonomy, maintain a curiosity and a spirit of inquiry about nature. In a country like India, nature has hidden many things. You just need to have the courage to discover them."
HPU’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahavir Singh has congratulated Dr Rilta and his team for the discovery. He said, "This is not only a proud moment for the University, but also a major step forward in scientific research in Himachal Pradesh."
