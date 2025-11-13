ETV Bharat / bharat

Three New Species Of Rock Ants Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh

Shimla: Myrmecologists from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla (HPU) and Punjabi University in Patiala have discovered three new species of rock ants in Arunachal Pradesh.

The discovery was made by a team led by Dr Joginder Rilta, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at HPU and Professor (Dr) Himendra Bharti of Punjabi University. Their research has been published in the prestigious international journal, 'Sociobiology'.

The three species that have been discovered are Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni and Temnothorax pangchenensis. Dr Rilta explained that the research was initiated in 2012 with Professor Bharti, who is known as the 'Ant Man of India'. The sample collection began in 2013, and the research was completed in 2018. The findings have been published this year.

He explained that the study was based entirely on morphological taxonomy and not DNA analysis. "We collected ant samples from Arunachal Pradesh, preserved them and studied them under a microscope in the laboratory. Microscopic characteristics of each species, such as body structure, head shape, spine length, body hair arrangement, colour and size were analysed," said Dr Rilta.

These new species are called rock ants because they make their homes in rock crevices and among stones. They are small in size and found in high, humid and cold areas.

Dr Rilta said, "The Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh have amazing biodiversity. These areas still hold many unknown species that need further research."