ETV Bharat / bharat

Three New Sites Added To India's UNESCO Tentative List For World Heritage

New Delhi: Three new sites have been added to India’s Tentative List by UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, marking an essential step toward formal nomination for World Heritage status.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, the newly included sites cover key geological and archaeological landscapes, including the Karst-mud-volcano Complex of Baratang and Andaman Subduction Volcanoes in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape in Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, the Indian mission noted that inclusion on the inventory is a crucial preliminary stage for any historical or natural site under consideration for global recognition.

"Addition to the Tentative List is a prerequisite before any property may thereafter be nominated for inscription on the World Heritage List," the Permanent Delegation of India stated.

Acknowledging the effort behind preparing the documentation and heritage research for these sites, the mission added, "We thank the Archaeological Survey of India for its diligent work."

According to UNESCO, Baratang Island is a unique geological and ecological landscape within the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands, distinguished by its limestone caves, mud volcanoes, and a well-preserved geological history. The island features rock formations that offer valuable insights into the region's tectonic and sedimentary evolution. These features contribute significantly to the ecological integrity of the island and represent important natural processes of dissolutional karst formation (caves formed by rainwater slowly dissolving the rock) and subterranean hydrology.

Baratang Mud Volcanoes (“Jalki” as called by the local people) are a significant example of seismically triggered mud volcanism. Unlike igneous volcanoes, they emit cool slurries of mud, water and gases, principally methane and hydrogen sulphide, driven upward by diapiric movements of overpressured shale layers, rather than by magma. They build low cones, bubbling pools and dried crater fields.

This property is protected under the Baratang Reserve Forest/Jarawa Tribal Reserve (comparable to IUCN Category V Protected Area) and consists of the mud volcanoes as well as the largest underground cave complex in the region, featuring numerous limestone caves within an area of about one square kilometre.

Meanwhile, Narcondam and Barren Islands, part of the Andaman group, are the only Quaternary-period (the last ~2.6 million years) subduction volcanoes in the inner volcanic arc chain of the Burma-Andaman-Java complex. Together they offer complementary stories of volcanism, ecological succession and endemism. As a pair, they have been of interest to natural science due to their isolation for a long time, as first reported by Hobday & Mallet (1885) in “The Volcanoes of Barren Island and Narcondam in the Bay of Bengal”.