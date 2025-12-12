Odisha Tourism: Three New Blue Flag Beaches Near Puri Sanctioned, More Global Entertainment Options Proposed
International-standard beaches at Phulpatna, Beleshwar and Pir Jahania to offer peace, quiet, safe and eco-friendly environments to draw upmarket domestic and foreign tourists.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Puri: Odisha's most famous tourist destination and pilgrimage will soon get three more Blue Flag beaches. The state government has planned to convert beaches near Puri, at Phulpatna (9 km from Puri), Beleswar (18 km) and Pir Jahania (70 km) in Astaranga Block, into Blue Flag beaches, to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the pilgrim city.
Tourism at Puri, including as a year-round beach destination, as well as pilgrimage to the Jagannath Temple, especially during the Rath Yatra, is a major driver of the coastal state's economy, contributing an estimated 13 percent of Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). A large proportion of these tourists are domestic travellers.
However, the year-round crowds, and the attendant noise and littering, detract more upmarket domestic and international tourists. This, despite Puri's Golden Beach certified as Blue Flag — an international recognition of eco-friendliness, pristine water, environmental management, safety, etc. Hence the government now wants to develop three more stretches of golden sand along the Bay of Bengal coastline in Puri district as Blue Flag beaches.
While the initial process has already started, the Puri forest division has invited a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard. Interested entities have been asked to apply by January 15, 2026.
The new beaches at Phulpatna, Beleswar and Pir Jahania will have footpaths, safe bathing areas, changing rooms and modern toilets, along with 24-hour CCTV surveillance and security systems. They will be noise-free and pollution-free stretches of sand close enough to Puri, but just far enough to offer upmarket tourists the peace and quiet they seek. The state government hopes this will increase the number of tourists to Puri.
Already, the hospitality industry has welcomed this step. However, since one of the new projects is located near the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, environmentalists have requested the state government to keep an eye on wildlife and environmental protection while working on the beach project.
Reacting to the development, Shrimant Kumar Dash, president of the India-Japan Friendship Centre (IJFC), which is working with the Odisha government for the growth of tourism in Puri, said, "We welcome the state government's decision to develop three Blue Flag beaches in Puri district. Steps are being taken to build these beaches in a quiet and secluded environment, away from Puri city. This will give tourists, especially foreign ones, a better experience. If even the Penthakata Beach in Puri is developed, many tourists will visit."
He added, "Various projects have been taken up under Tourism Minister Parvathi Parida, to make Puri a global tourist destination. The IJFC has also proposed that just like Japan has dolphin shows, fish aquariums, Disneyland, Universal Studios, etc. for tourists, the state government can build similar attractions in Puri."
Environmentalist Badri Mishra said, "The government has taken a very good step as the development of tourism in Puri is essential. If tourism develops, our economy will develop. After visiting the temples and the beach, tourists don't have more attractions left in Puri, and hence, don't stay in Puri for long. Moreover, since the Puri beach is very crowded, many tourists, especially foreigners, don't prefer to stay here. Therefore, the state government's initiative to develop the beaches at Phulpatna, Beleswar and Pir Jahania into international standard Blue Flag beaches, is welcome."
He went on to add a word of caution, saying, "However, we should not harm the environment. It is our duty to protect trees, forests and wildlife, because if we don't, we will be destroyed. The government should keep this in mind."
Puri Forest Officer Magar Dhanji Raoso said if these three Blue Flag beaches are completed in Puri district, more and more tourists from home and abroad will come to Puri to enjoy peaceful and clean beaches, benefiting the tourism industry.
He added, "The government is paying more attention to eco-tourism. More and more tourists have begun arriving in Puri since its beach acquired the Blue Flag status, offering all kinds of facilities."
