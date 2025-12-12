ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Tourism: Three New Blue Flag Beaches Near Puri Sanctioned, More Global Entertainment Options Proposed

Puri: Odisha's most famous tourist destination and pilgrimage will soon get three more Blue Flag beaches. The state government has planned to convert beaches near Puri, at Phulpatna (9 km from Puri), Beleswar (18 km) and Pir Jahania (70 km) in Astaranga Block, into Blue Flag beaches, to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the pilgrim city.

Tourism at Puri, including as a year-round beach destination, as well as pilgrimage to the Jagannath Temple, especially during the Rath Yatra, is a major driver of the coastal state's economy, contributing an estimated 13 percent of Odisha's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). A large proportion of these tourists are domestic travellers.

However, the year-round crowds, and the attendant noise and littering, detract more upmarket domestic and international tourists. This, despite Puri's Golden Beach certified as Blue Flag — an international recognition of eco-friendliness, pristine water, environmental management, safety, etc. Hence the government now wants to develop three more stretches of golden sand along the Bay of Bengal coastline in Puri district as Blue Flag beaches.

While the initial process has already started, the Puri forest division has invited a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard. Interested entities have been asked to apply by January 15, 2026.

The new beaches at Phulpatna, Beleswar and Pir Jahania will have footpaths, safe bathing areas, changing rooms and modern toilets, along with 24-hour CCTV surveillance and security systems. They will be noise-free and pollution-free stretches of sand close enough to Puri, but just far enough to offer upmarket tourists the peace and quiet they seek. The state government hopes this will increase the number of tourists to Puri.

Already, the hospitality industry has welcomed this step. However, since one of the new projects is located near the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary, environmentalists have requested the state government to keep an eye on wildlife and environmental protection while working on the beach project.