Coimbatore Police Trace Gang Rape Accused Using 300 CCTV Cameras, Arrest Three After Night-Long Search
Three arrested in the Coimbatore gang rape case were drunk, armed and had prior criminal cases, says City Police Commissioner.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST
Coimbatore: Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar said that over 300 CCTV camera footage from near the airport area helped police trace the three accused in the gang rape case of a college student on Sunday night.
Following a brief encounter, all three have sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment at a government hospital in the City under tight security, officials said.
Sundar stated they had to open fire as the suspects, armed with sickles and other weapons, attacked them first when they reached the hideout to arrest them.
The commissioner further stated that the victim and her boyfriend, who were attacked near Coimbatore International Airport, were found not guilty of any wrongdoing. He added that all three accused were caught based on CCTV evidence and other scientific inputs during the investigation.
The arrested men were identified as Satish (30) and Karthi (21) from Sivaganga district and Guna (20) from Madurai. They were staying in Irukur, Coimbatore, working in daily wage jobs, and already faced cases of murder and vehicle theft.
According to the police official, the assault took place around 10.40 pm near a deserted stretch behind the airport after the trio, allegedly intoxicated, stole a motorcycle in Kovilpalayam and roamed around armed with a machete.
He said the accused broke the car windows in which the victims were seated before attacking them. Officers nabbed the suspects around 10.45 pm after a night-long search involving more than 100 personnel. Commissioner Sundar noted that the area was poorly lit, delaying identification, but the victim managed to come forward and was immediately taken to the hospital. Her condition is now stable, and she is receiving medical and psychological support.
Thirumuruganpoondi police station booked a criminal case against the three accused under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a Test Identification Parade will be held soon. The investigation also seeks to determine whether the three are linked to any larger criminal networks, the commissioner said.
Kavalan App
“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launched an app called 'Kavalan' for the safety of women. We are continuously creating awareness about it. The app can be used in such emergencies. No one should post personal comments about the victims regarding this incident. Also, it is wrong to say that the police were scared because there were weapons at the scene,” the police officer said.
Regarding this case, a case has been registered against BJP members for protesting with torches without permission yesterday and an investigation is underway," said the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner.
