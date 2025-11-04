ETV Bharat / bharat

Coimbatore Police Trace Gang Rape Accused Using 300 CCTV Cameras, Arrest Three After Night-Long Search

Coimbatore: Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar said that over 300 CCTV camera footage from near the airport area helped police trace the three accused in the gang rape case of a college student on Sunday night.

Following a brief encounter, all three have sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment at a government hospital in the City under tight security, officials said.

Sundar stated they had to open fire as the suspects, armed with sickles and other weapons, attacked them first when they reached the hideout to arrest them.

The commissioner further stated that the victim and her boyfriend, who were attacked near Coimbatore International Airport, were found not guilty of any wrongdoing. He added that all three accused were caught based on CCTV evidence and other scientific inputs during the investigation.

The arrested men were identified as Satish (30) and Karthi (21) from Sivaganga district and Guna (20) from Madurai. They were staying in Irukur, Coimbatore, working in daily wage jobs, and already faced cases of murder and vehicle theft.

According to the police official, the assault took place around 10.40 pm near a deserted stretch behind the airport after the trio, allegedly intoxicated, stole a motorcycle in Kovilpalayam and roamed around armed with a machete.