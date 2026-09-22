ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Men Posing As Cops 'Gang Rape' Minor Girl Near Delhi Kalkaji Temple; One Arrested After Encounter

New Delhi: Close on the heels of alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR region, another horrific incident has surfaced from South Delhi, where three persons, posing as policemen, allegedly threatened and gang raped a 17-year-old girl inside a park near Kalkaji Temple on Monday night, officials said.

Police have arrested one suspect following an encounter. The search for the other two is underway.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the incident took place at around 7 PM when the girl had gone to Kalkaji Temple with a male friend. Officials said that after offering prayers, the two went to a nearby park around 7:30 PM, where three accused, aged between 25 and 30, allegedly approached them and identified themselves as police personnel.

Police stated that the accused then allegedly threatened the girl and his friend of dire consequences. While one of the accused overpowered the girl's friend, the trio allegedly subjected the girl to sexual assault. As soon as information regarding this was received around 8:45 PM, a police team rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

South East DCP Vineet Kumar said, "A PCR call was received at 8:45 PM on DD number 93, reporting an alleged gang rape near Kalkaji Mandir, ISKCON Temple. The 17-year-old girl said that she had come to Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi with her 17-year-old friend at 7 PM. After visiting the temple, the two went inside Aastha Kunj Park. At around 7:30 PM, three men, aged around 25-30 years, intercepted them by falsely claiming to police officers and threatened them."

The girl further said that one of them grabbed her friend, and then all three of them raped her, Kumar said.