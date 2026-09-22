Three Men Posing As Cops 'Gang Rape' Minor Girl Near Delhi Kalkaji Temple; One Arrested After Encounter
Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify all the accused and verify the sequence of events.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
New Delhi: Close on the heels of alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi-NCR region, another horrific incident has surfaced from South Delhi, where three persons, posing as policemen, allegedly threatened and gang raped a 17-year-old girl inside a park near Kalkaji Temple on Monday night, officials said.
Police have arrested one suspect following an encounter. The search for the other two is underway.
According to a complaint lodged with the police, the incident took place at around 7 PM when the girl had gone to Kalkaji Temple with a male friend. Officials said that after offering prayers, the two went to a nearby park around 7:30 PM, where three accused, aged between 25 and 30, allegedly approached them and identified themselves as police personnel.
Delhi | A PCR call vide DD No. 93 at 08:45 PM regarding an alleged rape near Kalkaji Mandir, ISKCON Temple, was received. The victim, aged 17 years, reported that she came along with her friend, aged 17 years, to Delhi at the Kalkaji Temple. At 7 PM, after darshan in the Kalkaji… https://t.co/1D7ELDo6ij— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
Police stated that the accused then allegedly threatened the girl and his friend of dire consequences. While one of the accused overpowered the girl's friend, the trio allegedly subjected the girl to sexual assault. As soon as information regarding this was received around 8:45 PM, a police team rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.
South East DCP Vineet Kumar said, "A PCR call was received at 8:45 PM on DD number 93, reporting an alleged gang rape near Kalkaji Mandir, ISKCON Temple. The 17-year-old girl said that she had come to Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi with her 17-year-old friend at 7 PM. After visiting the temple, the two went inside Aastha Kunj Park. At around 7:30 PM, three men, aged around 25-30 years, intercepted them by falsely claiming to police officers and threatened them."
The girl further said that one of them grabbed her friend, and then all three of them raped her, Kumar said.
Police stated that the girl, a resident of Delhi, was rescued and subsequently taken for a medical examination. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, the DCP said.
"Legal action is being taken based on her statement. We are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to identify all the accused and verify the sequence of events. One accused has been arrested so far, while search for the other accused is ongoing," the official added.
In another shocking incident, a man was apprehended while he was allegedly attempting to rape a six-year-old girl in Kishanganj area of Central Delhi on Monday evening. Tension ran high at the Shidipura police outpost under the jurisdiction of Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG) Road police station, when an agitated mob brought in the accused along with the girl and her family members and handed him over to the police.
Delhi: A 34-year-old man, identified as Ankit, was taken into custody after local residents allegedly caught him in the Kishanganj area in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl. The minor was taken for medical examination. A case under relevant…— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026
The mob alleged that the detained man was committing a heinous act of sexual assault against the girl when they caught hold of him. Acting swiftly, police took the accused into custody and initiated a legal investigation into the matter.
According to Rohit Rajvir Singh, DCP for Central Delhi, the incident occurred at around 6:30 PM. Local residents and the victim's family caught the accused red-handed in Kishanganj area while he was attempting to target the girl. Locals apprehended him and subsequently brought him to the Shidipura police outpost.
"Given the sensitivity of the case, immediate action was taken. The minor girl was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination. The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. A forensic and investigation team has been dispatched to inspect the crime scene and gather physical and digital evidence," DCP Singh stated.
An FIR has been registered against the accused under POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS, the official added.