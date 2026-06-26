ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-Language Formula: Class 7-9 Students Can Continue With Existing Combo, Says CBSE

New Delhi: In a relief to lakhs of CBSE students currently studying in Classes 7 to 9 and who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy, they will be allowed to continue with the same language combination till Class 10, officials said on Friday.

The development comes over a month after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1. Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9," a senior board official said.

"An official notification clarifying the same will be issued soon," the official added. The Board had said in May that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.