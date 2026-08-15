Three Killed In Forest Encounter In Karnataka's Chamrajnagar; Villagers Dispute Official Account, CM Orders Magistrate Inquiry
The incident occurred in dense forest of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, where forest personnel encountered three men while they were hunting wild animals and processing meat.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: Three men were killed in an exchange of fire involving forest personnel in the Datti forest area under the Shagya Range of Chamarajanagar district, with the Forest Department claiming that the trio were suspected poachers who opened fire first, while local residents have disputed the account and demanded an independent investigation.
The incident occurred in the dense forest area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, where forest personnel reportedly encountered the three men were allegedly hunting wild animals and separating the meat, according to forest department sources.
The forest personnel reportedly asked the men to put down their weapons and surrender. The men allegedly opened fire using country-made pistols, following which the forest personnel retaliated. All three alleged poachers were killed in the exchange of fire.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Thomiyarpalya in Hanur taluk.
Their bodies were shifted to a hospital mortuary in Mysuru, where post-mortem examinations were conducted after their family members arrived.
Several items, including guns, were seized from the spot, officials said.
Villagers Challenge Poaching Claim
The incident has triggered anger among residents and relatives of the deceased, who have rejected the Forest Department's claim that the three men were poachers.
Locals alleged that the deceased had not gone into the forest to hunt and had not opened fire on forest personnel. They questioned the circumstances in which the three were killed and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.
Some residents called for an inquiry headed by a retired judge and demanded that those found responsible be punished.
Following the deaths, relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised the Shagya forest office in Hanur, damaging furniture, equipment, a motorcycle and the office signboard.
Minister Promises Action After Inquiry
Karnataka Minister C Puttarangashetty said he had spoken to officials of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary regarding the incident.
According to the minister, officials told him that the three men had attacked forest personnel with country-made pistols and that the deaths occurred during retaliatory firing.
At the same time, the minister acknowledged the allegations being raised by local residents and said appropriate action would be taken after an investigation establishes what happened.
With the possibility of protests outside the Hanur Forest Department office, security has been strengthened around the premises.
The conflicting accounts have heightened tensions in the area, with the Forest Department maintaining that the firing was in response to an armed attack, while villagers insist that the deceased were innocent and that the circumstances surrounding their deaths require an independent probe.
CM Orders Magistrate Inquiry
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the truth about the incident would emerge only after the completion of the magistrate's inquiry. Speaking in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he received information about the incident at around 5 AM and that the government had ordered an investigation headed by a magistrate.
“I received the information at around 5 AM. We have ordered an investigation led by a magistrate. The truth will be known during the investigation,” the Chief Minister said.
He said the incident took place in a forest area and noted that several items and guns had been seized. One person died while being transported, while the others were taken into custody.
“The media is showing some things. There is an investigation underway. The magistrate's investigation will establish all the facts,” Shivakumar said.
The Chief Minister's remarks came amid questions surrounding the circumstances of the encounter and the sequence of events leading to the deaths.
The bodies have been sent for the necessary legal procedures, while the magistrate-led inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances of the firing, the weapons allegedly recovered from the scene and the claims made by the forest personnel.
Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
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