ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Killed In Forest Encounter In Karnataka's Chamrajnagar; Villagers Dispute Official Account, CM Orders Magistrate Inquiry

Relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised the Shagya forest office in Hanur, damaging furniture, equipment, a motorcycle and the office signboard. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamarajanagar: Three men were killed in an exchange of fire involving forest personnel in the Datti forest area under the Shagya Range of Chamarajanagar district, with the Forest Department claiming that the trio were suspected poachers who opened fire first, while local residents have disputed the account and demanded an independent investigation.

The incident occurred in the dense forest area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, where forest personnel reportedly encountered the three men were allegedly hunting wild animals and separating the meat, according to forest department sources.

The forest personnel reportedly asked the men to put down their weapons and surrender. The men allegedly opened fire using country-made pistols, following which the forest personnel retaliated. All three alleged poachers were killed in the exchange of fire.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Thomiyarpalya in Hanur taluk.

Their bodies were shifted to a hospital mortuary in Mysuru, where post-mortem examinations were conducted after their family members arrived.

Several items, including guns, were seized from the spot, officials said.

Villagers Challenge Poaching Claim

The incident has triggered anger among residents and relatives of the deceased, who have rejected the Forest Department's claim that the three men were poachers.

Locals alleged that the deceased had not gone into the forest to hunt and had not opened fire on forest personnel. They questioned the circumstances in which the three were killed and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

Some residents called for an inquiry headed by a retired judge and demanded that those found responsible be punished.

Following the deaths, relatives of the deceased allegedly vandalised the Shagya forest office in Hanur, damaging furniture, equipment, a motorcycle and the office signboard.

Minister Promises Action After Inquiry

Karnataka Minister C Puttarangashetty said he had spoken to officials of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary regarding the incident.