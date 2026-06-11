ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Indian Seafarers Confirmed Dead After Attack On Vessel Near Hormuz; Deoria Family Mourns Loss Of Shivanand Chaurasia

Deoria: The family of Indian seafarer Shivanand Chaurasia was left devastated after they got to know that he was among the three Indian sailors initially reported missing and now confirmed dead following an attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz. Relatives and neighbours of Shivanand broke down upon receiving confirmation of his death, with multiple members crying heavily after hearing the news. Shivanand Chaurasia, a resident of Surauli village under Surauli police station limits in Deoria district, had been working at sea for several months to support his family.

His brother-in-law, Sanjay Chaurasia, said the family last spoke to him shortly before the incident. "We received information from the office; there are two children. We spoke the evening before last; he mentioned he was on an Iranian ship but didn't say anything else," he told News Agency ANI. His father, Ramji Chaurasia, broke down while recalling their last conversation.

"We received news that a bomb hit the ship... the boy had left about 8-9 months ago... we spoke at 9 PM the night before last... he said everything was fine," he said, before breaking into tears. Neighbour Rohan Shahi said Shivanand was the sole breadwinner of the family and had worked hard to secure a job at sea.

"He was the sole breadwinner; he was gradually improving the family's situation. He had struggled a lot to get this job on the ship... three young men became casualties in the attack on the ship, and he was one of them," he said. The incident relates to an attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard. Officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three were initially reported missing.

General Secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, Manoj Yadav, earlier in the day, said communication with the vessel had been disrupted, and details were still emerging.

"We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship," Yadav told News Agency ANI, adding, "The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing" during initial updates. He further said that the three affected sailors were from different Indian states. "The three are from Himachal Pradesh, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), and Andhra Pradesh," he said.