ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Indian Oil Tankers With 94 Crew Members Onboard Transit Through Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers with 94 crew members on board and carrying over 8.6 lakh million tonnes of cargo transited through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are en route to India, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The crude oil tankers- Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor, and Sanmar Herald-are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1. While Desh Vaibhav is expected to reach Vadinar Port on June 24, Desh Vibhor is likely to arrive at Sikka Port the same day. Sanmar Herald, the third Indian-flagged oil tanker to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, is scheduled to reach Paradip on July 1.

"3 Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald carrying over 8.6 Lakh MT of cargo with 94 Indian crew members have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India," Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sonowal said in a post on X.