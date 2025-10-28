ETV Bharat / bharat

Three IIT Madras Professors Selected For Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025

Sharing his thoughts on this recognition, Prof. Thalappil Pradeep said, "Over the years, science has become my blood and breath. Let me thank my teachers, students and collaborators who made this journey possible. My family sacrificed everything for the good of science. I could do a bit, only because of my funding agencies, my institute and my country. Words are inadequate to express my gratitude."

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, stated that these achievements reaffirm IIT Madras’s commitment to advancing science and technology for the nation’s development and serve as an inspiration to our entire academic community.

Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, won the award in the VS category. Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, are selected in the VY-SSB category.

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar honours exemplary achievements and lifetime contributions that have advanced the nation’s scientific and technological capabilities. It is conferred under four categories — Vigyan Ratna (VR), Vigyan Shri (VS), Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB) and Vigyan Team (VT).

CHENNAI: Three Professors from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have been selected for 'Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025', the Union government announced on Tuesday. Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam and Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal of IIT Madras are among the winners of the prestigious awards this year.

His work has led to affordable and sustainable water purification systems that have improved the lives of millions across India and has been recognised with the Padma Shri and several global awards.

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, who heads IIT Madras’ Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC) and Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), said that the award is a recognition of their group’s strong belief that they can do cutting-edge R&D in academia, leading to globally competitive commercial-scale technologies and products, impacting over 15 million patients. "I thank all our medical and industry collaborators who worked with us to make this happen. None of this R&D would have been possible without the generous support from government, private industry and philanthropies," he said.

Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam has been honoured for developing affordable healthcare technologies, medical devices, high-resolution large-scale human brain imaging technologies, and establishing globally recognised R&D centres in the health-tech area.

At HTIC, his team develops and deploys affordable healthcare technologies in collaboration with 40+ medical institutions, industries, and government agencies, that has reached over 15 million patients in India and abroad.

At Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam’s team has built a world-leading technology platform that images whole human brains into unprecedented 3D cell-resolution petabyte volumes. Using this platform, the Centre’s multi-national multi-institutional team is mapping whole human brains at the cellular level across different ages and diseases, generating new knowledge, insights and technologies.

Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal, Venky Harinarayan and Anand Rajaraman, Chair Professor, said that she is honoured to receive the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar in the area of Mathematics and Computer Science. "I would like to thank my wonderful family, particularly my husband, Uday, for their unwavering and unconditional support. I thank IIT Madras for creating and enabling the environment in which this work could take place. I hope that this award creates greater awareness among students to pursue foundational areas like cryptography and choose research careers, especially in India. Equally important is the appreciation for foundational science in our institutions, government and industry so that core scientific work is supported and India can harness its brilliant mathematical talent within the country, to solve questions of global importance," she said.

Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal has been recognised for her pioneering research contributions in the field of cryptography.

Her research team works on developing new mathematical conjectures that can be used to enable advanced cryptographic functionalities, such as the ability to run machine learning algorithms on data while it is encrypted. Her team has made important advances in post-quantum cryptography, which seeks to protect sensitive information against powerful quantum computers.