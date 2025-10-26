US Deports Three Haryana Youths For Illegal Entry Via 'Donkey Route'
Three men from Haryana’s Jind district were deported from the US after living there illegally for over two years. Officials warn against unsafe travel routes.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Jind: The United States (US) has deported three more youths from Haryana after they allegedly entered the country through the “donkey route,” a dangerous and illegal migration path used by many seeking to reach North America.
According to Haryana Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jind district, Sandeep Kumar, received the deported men, Ajay from Bhairav Kheda, Labhjot Singh from Nimrabad, and Naveen from Pillukheda, at Delhi Airport. “They have been brought to the police line in Jind for questioning on Sunday. After verifying their records, we released them to their families,” they said.
The trio had spent lakhs of rupees to reach the US and had been living there illegally for about two and a half years. “Naveen and Labhjot travelled via the donkey route, while Ajay initially went to Canada legally but later crossed into the US without valid documents,” police said.
Amid the fresh deportations, Haryana Police has issued an appeal to the public to desist from taking illegal routes to reach any foreign country for a job or any other purpose.
“Travelling via the donkey route is a crime. It not only causes financial loss but also endangers lives,” Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said while cautioning youths against using such illegal means to go abroad. “There have been several cases of fraud, torture, and even deaths involving such journeys,” he said.
Meanwhile, police said the deported men had not filed any complaints against any travel agents so far.
