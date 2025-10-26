ETV Bharat / bharat

US Deports Three Haryana Youths For Illegal Entry Via 'Donkey Route'

Jind: The United States (US) has deported three more youths from Haryana after they allegedly entered the country through the “donkey route,” a dangerous and illegal migration path used by many seeking to reach North America.

According to Haryana Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Jind district, Sandeep Kumar, received the deported men, Ajay from Bhairav Kheda, Labhjot Singh from Nimrabad, and Naveen from Pillukheda, at Delhi Airport. “They have been brought to the police line in Jind for questioning on Sunday. After verifying their records, we released them to their families,” they said.

The trio had spent lakhs of rupees to reach the US and had been living there illegally for about two and a half years. “Naveen and Labhjot travelled via the donkey route, while Ajay initially went to Canada legally but later crossed into the US without valid documents,” police said.