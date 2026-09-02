Two Youths Jump Into Delhi's Sanjay Lake To Save Friend, All Three Drown
East Delhi DCP said information regarding the drowning of three men was received via PCR; they were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Three friends drowned in Sanjay Lake, located within the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi, on Tuesday evening. The three had gone to take a bath in the lake.
Reports indicated that when one of the youths began to drown in deep water, his two friends jumped in to save him. Within moments, all three became trapped in the deep water and were unable to escape. The incident has left the families of the three youths devastated.
East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar said information regarding the drowning of three men in Sanjay Lake was received via the PCR around 7.24 pm on Tuesday. Upon receiving the alert, the Pandav Nagar police arrived at the scene. With the assistance of relief and rescue teams, the three men were pulled out of the water. All three were unconscious; they were immediately rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.
According to the police, the deceased were residents of Kalyanpuri. While initial police reports did not confirm their names or personal details, family members later identified the deceased as 22-year-old Sahil, 21-year-old Ashish Nautiyal, and 21-year-old Saurabh.
Sources said that the three friends had arrived at Sanjay Lake in the evening. Ashish entered the water and began to drown after getting trapped in a deep section. Seeing him in distress, Sahil and Saurabh entered the water to rescue him but also became trapped in the deep water. Shortly thereafter, all three drowned. Panic ensued among the people nearby upon learning of the incident.
Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and launched a search operation. After considerable effort, the three were retrieved from the water and taken to the hospital.
Upon learning of the incident, Kuldeep Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from the Kondli constituency, visited LBS Hospital to meet the families of the deceased and offer his condolences. Raising questions about the lake's depth and safety measures, the MLA alleged that sand mining had created deep pits in certain areas. He stated that the youths lost their lives after getting trapped in these deep sections. He demanded that safety measures at the lake be strengthened and that effective restrictions be imposed on public entry and bathing.
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