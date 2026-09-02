ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Youths Jump Into Delhi's Sanjay Lake To Save Friend, All Three Drown

New Delhi: Three friends drowned in Sanjay Lake, located within the jurisdiction of the Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi, on Tuesday evening. The three had gone to take a bath in the lake.

Reports indicated that when one of the youths began to drown in deep water, his two friends jumped in to save him. Within moments, all three became trapped in the deep water and were unable to escape. The incident has left the families of the three youths devastated.

East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar said information regarding the drowning of three men in Sanjay Lake was received via the PCR around 7.24 pm on Tuesday. Upon receiving the alert, the Pandav Nagar police arrived at the scene. With the assistance of relief and rescue teams, the three men were pulled out of the water. All three were unconscious; they were immediately rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.

According to the police, the deceased were residents of Kalyanpuri. While initial police reports did not confirm their names or personal details, family members later identified the deceased as 22-year-old Sahil, 21-year-old Ashish Nautiyal, and 21-year-old Saurabh.