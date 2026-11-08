Three Festival Specials Introduced Via MP To Ease Diwali, Chhath Travel Rush
Passengers can check complete schedules, stoppages, and coach compositions through the railway enquiry helpline 139 or via NTES app and website.
By PTI
Published : November 8, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Bhopal: West Central Railway has introduced three festival special trains halting at Bhopal, Itarsi, and Bina to manage the heavy surge of passengers travelling across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath.
The services include the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Danapur unreserved special, the LTT-Gorakhpur special, and a Pune-Danapur one-way special.
As per an official release, the LTT-Danapur unreserved special will leave LTT at 11.55 pm on November 10, reach Itarsi at 2.04 pm the next day, and reach Danapur at 10.30 am on November 12.
On its return journey, it will leave Danapur at 1.30 pm on November 12, reach Itarsi at 10.01 am the next day, and arrive at LTT at 11.30 pm on November 13.
The LTT-Gorakhpur special will depart from LTT at 2.50 pm on November 10, reach Itarsi at 3.56 am the next day. It will halt at Bhopal and at Bina before reaching Gorakhpur at 11.50 pm the same day.
Its return service will leave Gorakhpur at 5.30 am on November 12 and arrive at LTT at 2.30 pm the following day.
The Pune-Danapur one-way special will leave Pune at 8.20 pm on November 10, reach Itarsi at 11.45 am the next day, and arrive at Danapur at 5.50 am on November 12.
Passengers can check complete schedules, stoppages, and coach compositions through the railway enquiry helpline 139 or via the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app and website, the release added.
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