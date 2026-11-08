ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Festival Specials Introduced Via MP To Ease Diwali, Chhath Travel Rush

Bhopal: West Central Railway has introduced three festival special trains halting at Bhopal, Itarsi, and Bina to manage the heavy surge of passengers travelling across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath.

As per an official release, the LTT-Danapur unreserved special will leave LTT at 11.55 pm on November 10, reach Itarsi at 2.04 pm the next day, and reach Danapur at 10.30 am on November 12.

On its return journey, it will leave Danapur at 1.30 pm on November 12, reach Itarsi at 10.01 am the next day, and arrive at LTT at 11.30 pm on November 13.

The LTT-Gorakhpur special will depart from LTT at 2.50 pm on November 10, reach Itarsi at 3.56 am the next day. It will halt at Bhopal and at Bina before reaching Gorakhpur at 11.50 pm the same day.